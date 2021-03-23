https://www.theblaze.com/news/man-accused-of-halting-national-guard-convoy-on-texas-highway-holding-them-at-gunpoint

An Arizona man allegedly forced a convoy of National Guard vehicles to stop on a Texas highway on Monday, before holding the 11 unarmed guardsmen at gunpoint while falsely claiming to be a detective.

The guardsmen were transporting COVID-19 vaccines, but authorities say it does not appear the suspect had any interest in the shots.

What are the details?

Larry Harris, 66, is accused of following three National Guard vans from a Love’s Travel Station in Lubbock, Texas, and trying multiple times to run the vans off a highway with his own vehicle before he “turned his vehicle into oncoming traffic” to successfully force the vans to stop, KCBD-TV reported.

Mr. Harris then allegedly pointed a gun directly at one of the guardsmen while identifying himself as a detective, and demanded to search the vans. He forced the National Guard members out of the vehicles, holding them at gunpoint.

The Idalou Police Department responded to the scene, and found Harris in possession of loaded Colt 1911 pistol, with an additional magazine in his pocket and another in his truck.

Harris told the officers that “he thought the people in the vans had kidnapped a woman and child,” according to KCBD.

All of the guardsmen were unarmed and in uniform. None were injured in the incident.

“I am amazed that this did not turn into a very bad situation because he was standing in the midst of these guardsmen, with a loaded gun,” Idalou Police Chief Eric Williams told the outlet. “Plenty of ammunition to cause a lot of havoc, and for whatever reason, he put the gun in the front of his pants when he saw officers coming.”

Williams also noted, “You know the question was asked whether or not he was after the COVID-19 vaccine. As far as we know, he was thinking that someone had been kidnapped.”

Although Williams described Harris as speaking erratically, the suspect was taken into custody without incident. Fox News reported that he is facing charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and interference with Texas Military Forces.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison. The Associated Press reported that Harris remained in jail Tuesday on $44,000 bond.

A spokesperson from the Lubbock County Detention Center declined to answer whether a mental examination of Harris had been requested.







