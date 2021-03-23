https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/23/man-tries-to-get-police-at-gun-buyback-event-to-pay-him-200-each-for-his-homemade-boom-sticks/

We’ve seen stories like this one before, usually involving antique firearms that would explode into a cloud of rust if you tried to fire them. Over the weekend in Pensacola, Florida, police held a gun “buyback,” and one man showed up with homemade “boom sticks.”

Pensacola, FL – police bought these yesterday at a “gun buyback” event. Once he demonstrated that they worked they paid him $200 each #2A pic.twitter.com/1X9qBEBNbP — Mike ░▒▓█ マイケル (@northexpedition) March 22, 2021

OK, apparently that tweet’s incorrect.

According to Pensacola news journal, this appears to be fake news https://t.co/jSqXmS3d2m — Chad Bailey (@ChadBailey_me) March 23, 2021

The Pensacola News Journal reports:

At least one person at the event attempted to sell a homemade gun and posted photos about that on social media. Robinson said the city did not buy the homemade gun. “Those were not accepted,” Robinson said. “We actually have an email from the individual who sent something to us that he was upset about it. They just simply weren’t eligible guns that we were not looking to pay for them. I’m sorry we messed him up on that. But I guess he’s welcome to keep his Second Amendment and keep his guns, and we were happy to let him do that.”

This next story appears to be confirmed, though:

According to the Free Beacon, Minneapolis Police paid $100 for this “shotgun” with the handwritten serial number, BUYBACKSDONTWORK01.

They really should have purchased the guns.

Cost of materials at Home Depot: $29.95

Cost of labor: free

Profiting $170.05 off the government: PRICELESS! https://t.co/4x65Qb24RK — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) March 23, 2021

Shit, I’m in the wrong line of work. — BOBCAT FOR PRESIDENT 2024 (@BobcatneySpears) March 22, 2021

It’s our patriotic duty to make a mockery of their “buy-back” programs. — nortouQ (@nortouQ) March 22, 2021

Ingenuity is always handy. Good for him. — LordBasilisk (@TheLordBasilisk) March 22, 2021

Tag still on the wood and everything lmfaooo pic.twitter.com/s4pIbI8umE — Alex & ꪮs🎾 (@AceBoogie9908) March 23, 2021

Hero — Braxton McCoy (@braxton_mccoy) March 22, 2021

not all heroes wear capes, but a lot of them know how to make their own guns — MEME BASTARD CHARLES KHAN (@masked_bastard) March 22, 2021

It’s like when the British put a bounty on snakes in India to try and control the snake population. Instead they just ended up with a bunch Indians becoming snake farmers. — SlippedUp (@ToasterIron) March 22, 2021

I’ll take “cobra effect” for $500 Alex. — Zach Elder (@CoachZachElder) March 22, 2021

Lol. I’ve been looking for another side hustle. — Bobby Shaftoe (@robertshaftoe) March 22, 2021

Need to get me one of those! pic.twitter.com/DDjGDDlrWP — Plinko Olympian (@philgeorger) March 22, 2021

Gotta start digging. Probable got a couple grand worth in my junk drawers. — El Viejo (@ElViejo49619574) March 22, 2021

Hey I got a few of those I need to turn in — big daddy G (@JoelGardenier) March 22, 2021

I would have to put on my best salesman voice. — Richard Szalay (@RicSzalay) March 23, 2021

I also love how he kept the bar code on the back of it. — Enoch Poor (@PoorEnoch) March 22, 2021

In Baltimore, they were buying back high capacity magazines for $20 each. A few people bought them at 3 for $20 at Pawn Shops to make $60 — The Dean of Old School (Gab: dee_white) (@dee_white) March 22, 2021

I wish the cops didn’t have masks so I could see their expressions. — Freedom and Liberty for All (@trueLiberalist) March 22, 2021

Have you seen lumber prices lately? Maybe it was an investment. — Christian Hildebrand (@tianchrishilde) March 23, 2021

The bar code is still on the end of that board I’m dying here — Commeownder, Esq.🌲📉🇺🇸 (@Meowfficer) March 22, 2021

The lumber price tag on the end is epic. — John (@eosjohn) March 22, 2021

Love that he’s also the only one in this pic without a mask 🙌 — Dr. Future Floridian, DC ❼ (@VoteGoldJen) March 22, 2021

This is why america will never be invaded. Americans can build guns out of anything. — Lefty (@CryptoBananas) March 22, 2021

“You guys gonna be here tomorrow? I wanted to pick some stuff up at the hardware store anyway.” — Thoon (@TheHorribleMind) March 22, 2021

My favorite part is that they’re in a gun case. — Pepe (@notPepetho) March 23, 2021

I love when people do this — At this point, I should have joined Heaven’s Gate (@Lapo13) March 23, 2021

I know that a lot of things on the internet are just lies but this is cool so I hope it’s real — Detective Cheeseburger Jones (@GumTreeDadGuy) March 23, 2021

Apparently not. Good effort, though.

