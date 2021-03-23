https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/23/man-who-bet-his-salary-that-boulder-shooter-was-a-right-wing-maga-white-male-encouraged-to-donate-to-victims-families/

As Twitchy reported earlier, Caleb Hull put together a massive list of hot takes from Twitter blue-checks on the identity of the Boulder, Colorado mass shooter. “It’s always an angry white man. Always,” read one tweet, which doesn’t square with the news that the shooter was an immigrant from Syria named Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa. Facebook has taken down his page, but not before people got screenshots of his feelings about former President Trump:

That doesn’t sound like a MAGA Trump supporter, so we guess this guy loses his bet:

We’ll never know because he says he “would’ve” lost his salary on that bet. Guess any white guy counts:

Seriously, donate your salary to charity.

