https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/23/man-who-bet-his-salary-that-boulder-shooter-was-a-right-wing-maga-white-male-encouraged-to-donate-to-victims-families/

As Twitchy reported earlier, Caleb Hull put together a massive list of hot takes from Twitter blue-checks on the identity of the Boulder, Colorado mass shooter. “It’s always an angry white man. Always,” read one tweet, which doesn’t square with the news that the shooter was an immigrant from Syria named Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa. Facebook has taken down his page, but not before people got screenshots of his feelings about former President Trump:

Alleged shooter was a Washington Post reader who shared the paper’s hatred of Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/qbw22TZd2h — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 23, 2021

I’ll just leave this here… pic.twitter.com/n1TVqLfZTf — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) March 23, 2021

That doesn’t sound like a MAGA Trump supporter, so we guess this guy loses his bet:

I’ll bet anyone my salary right now that the shooter in Boulder is a right wing, MAGA, white male. — David Hoffman (@atdavidhoffman) March 22, 2021

Can I suggest that you donate your salary to a charity? — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 23, 2021

You can donate your salary to the victims. I think that is appropriate. — Cryptoraptor 🦖 (@cryptomage) March 23, 2021

There’s a gofundme setup for the victims. Now you know where to put your salary — Beau Colligan (@ColliganBeau) March 23, 2021

Please let us know where you donated your salary as quickly as you jumped on Twitter to spew your ill-informed and bigoted opinion about the shooter! May I suggest donating to Boulder PD? — Joseph Leonard (@Lennnnnyyyyyy) March 23, 2021

Won’t see a penny of it go anywhere… This guy is all talk. — Johnny Lobes (@JohnnyLobes) March 23, 2021

DM-ing you my address. Send a certified check, please. Kthxbai. — Taxpayer1234 Neanderthal (@Taxpayers1234) March 23, 2021

So is it going to be your monthly salary or an entire year’s? Please let me know so I can send you a link of where to send that money. Thanks — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) March 23, 2021

Are we each going to get your salary or are you going to split it up? — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 23, 2021

I’ll be sending you my PayPal details so you can send the money 😎😎😎😎😎 — Dave Stewart (@davestewart4444) March 23, 2021

I will be happy to take your salary….. — Wesley gaier (@gaier_wesley) March 23, 2021

I prefer $1s, so that I can make it rain within my house. pic.twitter.com/m2nkfNf0By — Unfettered Conversationist (@shaqraq1) March 23, 2021

This tweet won’t age well. I’m here for my cut of your salary. Just DMd you my venmo! — Derek (@dcox12345) March 23, 2021

I accept Venmo or PayPal — Nathan Mizell (@natefantasy) March 23, 2021

WHERE’S MY MONEY DAVID — Buffet’s Rat Poison|=|SQUARED (@Hayeknowledge) March 23, 2021

I’ll DM you my cashapp so you send me that $1,000 social security check tonight. — King Tony ♑ (@TonyWalkie) March 23, 2021

let me know when you’re ready to Venmo me — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) March 23, 2021

I should have taken that bet. 🙁 — Great Plains Girl (@HeartlandRaised) March 23, 2021

I think you owe a lot of money to a lot of people — Nicoco (@PetiteNicoco) March 23, 2021

Send it in cash, please. — Mitch “The Wałęsa Project” Berg, BA (@mitchpberg) March 23, 2021

Wheres my new stimmy David? pic.twitter.com/rt2KlLQYqu — John Perish (@PerishMotel) March 23, 2021

Missed on all three. Nice job. — Tom Olinger (@tolin43959) March 23, 2021

Let me send you my banking information so you can get started on that funds transfer! — Michael Anthony (@0wa1nGlyndwr) March 23, 2021

I have Cashapp or Venmo, which do you prefer? — Ross Schumann🇺🇸 (@RossSchumann) March 23, 2021

What is your salary? — Peter Pjotr (@peterpjotrx) March 23, 2021

We’ll never know because he says he “would’ve” lost his salary on that bet. Guess any white guy counts:

People certainly get angry when you bring up that most mass shooters in America are white men, but the statistics show that they are. Would’ve lost my salary on this bet, but most times it’s a safe bet that terrorists in America are white males. pic.twitter.com/WMdPfSF13W — David Hoffman (@atdavidhoffman) March 23, 2021

Seriously, donate your salary to charity.

Related:

BUSTED! Meena Harris (Kamala’s niece!) tries deleting tweet using Boulder gunman to frame white men as violent and ‘greatest terrorist threat’ https://t.co/6GzIZu03VD — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 23, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

