https://www.theblaze.com/news/rubio-ufos-flying-over-military-bases

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio (Fla.) indicated on Monday that there have been several instances in which unidentified aircraft have flown directly over U.S. military bases and the government still has no clue what they were or who was operating them.

“There’s stuff flying over military installations and no one knows what it is and it isn’t ours,” Rubio, who sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee, told TMZ in an impromptu interview at the Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.

“So for me that’s logical [that] you want to know what that is,” the senator continued. “I mean, it’s common sense, right? If stuff is flying over the top of your most sensitive installations and its not ours and no one knows whose it is, you should find out what it is and tell us.”

He went on to add that there could be a “logical explanation,” but it’s just that at this point, nobody knows.

“Maybe it’s another country, and that would be bad news, too,” he said.

In its report on the interview, TMZ said, “Our intent was a lighthearted convo, but Rubio got dead-a** serious about the potential danger the U.S. faces from unidentified aircraft flying over our military installations.”

The senator’s concern likely comports with that of most Americans after finding out the government knows about quite a few more instances of unexplained aerial phenomena than previously understood. That information, however, is set to be shared with the public at some point before the end of summer.

Former President Donald Trump signed legislation into law in December that forces U.S. spy agencies and the Pentagon to disclose what they know about UFOs to the Senate Intelligence and Armed Services Committees within 180 days.

Last Friday, former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe previewed the forthcoming report by confirming that “there are a lot more sightings than have been made public.”

He noted that officials have tried to find a “plausible solution” for the UFO sightings, but admitted “there are instances where we don’t have good explanations for some of the things we’ve seen.”

Talk of UFO sightings has been all over the news lately, especially since the Pentagon announced it had formed a task force to investigate documented instances of unidentified aerial phenomena. That announcement followed the Defense Department’s verification of the authenticity of three videos showing encounters between military pilots and UFOs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

