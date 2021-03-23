https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/39867/navy-wants-triple-packed-hypersonic-missile-modules-on-its-stealthy-zumwalt-destroyers

The U.S. Navy is now officially looking into what it would take to arm its Zumwalt class stealth destroyers, also referred to as DDG-1000s, with hypersonic missiles. The service has also now disclosed that it is looking to field these missiles loaded into an Advanced Payload Module, or APM, that has “a three-pack configuration.” The Navy’s Strategic Systems Program (SSP) office issued the so-called “sources sought notice” on March 18, 2021. This kind of announcement is intended to get companies to submit proposals in order to see what kind of options might be available to meet certain requirements, but is not automatically a prelude to a formal contract. SSP is better known as being responsible for managing the development, acquisition, and sustainment of the Trident D5 submarine-launched ballistic missile and the service’s Ohio class ballistic missiles submarines, or SSBNs, as well as work on the forthcoming Columbia class SSBNs.

“SSP is currently assessing the means to implement the goals set in the FY21 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to integrate hypersonic technologies with the Zumwalt class destroyers,” the Navy’s contracting notice says. “SSP is seeking input from industry to determine if there are sources with the facilities and proficiency required for executing the following capabilities.” The requirements include integrating the various components of the Navy’s Intermediate-Range Conventional Prompt Strike (IRCPS) weapon, including the triple-packed APM and the necessary fire control systems, onto the service’s DDG-1000s. Contractors also need to submit proposals for how they would support expanding production of IRCPS components, as well as related items that are common between those weapons and the U.S. Army’s Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW).

The Army and the Navy have been working on IRCPS and LRHW together as a joint-service effort and the missiles that both systems will fire are effectively identical. It’s not clear how long the weapons are, but the missile bodies are reportedly 34 and a half inches in diameter. Each one carries a single unpowered hypersonic boost-glide vehicle, also known as the Common Hypersonic Glide Body (C-HGB), in its nose.

Unpowered hypersonic boost-glide weapons use large rocket boosters to get the vehicle to the desired speed and altitude, after which the booster falls away and the glide vehicle flies back down toward its target along a relatively unpredictable trajectory, which differs significantly from that of traditional ballistic missiles during their flight. This capability, combined with hypersonic speed, defined as anything above Mach 5, makes these kinds of weapons ideal for penetrating through dense air and missile defense and presents significant challenges for opponents to respond effectively or even try to run and hide.

The Navy’s present plan is to field IRCPS first on its future Block V Virginia class submarines, each of which will have four large-diameter multi-purpose vertical launch tubes, very similar to those on Ohio class boats, in an additional hull section known as the Virginia Payload Module (VPM). The service has also already conducted at least one test involving the firing of a missile carrying a prototype C-HGB from one of its Ohio class boats. There has been at least one ground-based test of the boost-glide vehicle, as well, but testing of full prototype IRCPS/LRHW missiles is not set to begin until later this year.

It’s not entirely clear from the contracting notice whether the APMs are specifically related to discussions about integrating IRCPS to the DDG-1000s or have already been in development for use in launching those weapons from submarines, but there strong indications that point to the latter. Based on the basic description of the APM, it would seem to be related to, if it is not a direct outgrowth of work on what was known as the Flexible Payload Module (FPM), which was designed to fit inside an Ohio class launch tube. The FPM was developed around the same time that the Navy began the process of converting four Ohio class submarines into what were subsequently categorized as guided-missile submarines, or SSGNs. In actuality, these boats are highly-specialized multi-purpose platforms that launch cruise missile attacks, carry special operations forces, and act as underwater command and control and intelligence fusion centers, all of which you can read more about in detail in this past War Zone feature. At least two versions of the FPM were developed and tested, the first of which had two 20-inch diameter launch tubes, as well as 10 smaller 14-inch ones. The second iteration had three larger diameter tubes, a configuration that sounds similar, if not identical to the new APM for use with the IRCPS hypersonic weapon.

