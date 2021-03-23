https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/23/new-york-post-blasts-president-biden-rep-aoc-over-border-crisis-a/
The New York Post is on fire today.
First up, here’s their cover:
Today’s cover: New cage facility for migrant children underway in Rio Grande Valley https://t.co/XJN8QHaVJW pic.twitter.com/ZXLVH1oO6b
— New York Post (@nypost) March 23, 2021
Well, to be fair to President Biden, he’s replaced the cage for more an aquarium or terrarium type barrier:
Kid’s in cages was created by the @BarackObama administration… and it’s back with the @JoeBiden administration – progressives have no regard for human life (abortion etc) this is but one more example… https://t.co/AWYOqF2P8l
— Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) March 23, 2021
And then they went after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her silence:
AOC silent as Ilhan Omar, House Dems plan trip to border amid migrant surge https://t.co/Hp4CVFjYyE pic.twitter.com/9VbjyVPX9A
— New York Post (@nypost) March 23, 2021
This could be the new slogan for the Dem party:
Hypocrisy dies in darkness https://t.co/Knm9uWxVfS
— Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) March 23, 2021
