A scathing New York Post cover released Tuesday rips President Joe Biden over the migrant crisis at the southern border, as well as for the administration’s apparent attempts to hide the crisis from the media and the American people.

“Biden’s Cages,” the cover reads, captioning a photo of an overcrowded migrant shelter.

“Pictures president didn’t want you to see,” a sub-header says.

As noted by The Daily Wire, soon after Biden took office, he did away with Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), which holds foreigners who tried to enter the U.S. illegally in Mexico camps while they await hearings. Instead, the Democrat returned to a so-called “catch-and-release” policy in which illegals are allowed to enter the United States.

“Suddenly, the flow of foreigners to the border exploded,” The Daily Wire detailed. “Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents apprehended nearly 100,000 people at the border in February. Last April, just more than 16,000 were captured at the border, according to Pew data.”

And the crisis has only been worsening. The Daily Wire reported Monday that an internal leaked document from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revealed that nearly 1,000 child migrants have been kept in border detention facilities for longer than 10 days, which is far longer than the 72-hour maximum amount of time children are supposed to be housed in Customs and Border Protection (CBP) custody.

The crisis, however, has been largely under the radar in the mainstream press until this weekend via leaked images. The Biden administration has reportedly put what’s effectively a “gag order” on Border Patrol agents with the media, according to sources. NBC Los Angeles reported last week:

The Biden administration is restricting the information Border Patrol agents and sector chiefs can share with the media as a surge of migrants tests the agency’s capacity at the southern border, two current and two former Customs and Border Protection officials told NBC News. The officials say the restrictions are seen as an unofficial “gag order” and are often referred to that way among colleagues. The officials requested anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to the media about the topic. Border Patrol officials have been told to deny all media requests for “ride-alongs” with agents along the southern border; local press officers are instructed to send all information queries, even from local media, to the press office in Washington for approval; and those responsible for cultivating data about the number of migrants in custody have been reminded not to share the information with anyone to prevent leaks, the officials said.

The Biden administration has denied the gag order reports.

Unsuccessfully, the Biden administration has tried to blame the Trump administration for the crisis, but even some Democrats are calling foul.

Democrat Mayor of Del Rio, Texas, Bruno Lozano, for example, blasted the Biden administration over the weekend for such border policies, calling them a “slap in the face.”

As highlighted by The Daily Wire, Lozano said that about 150 illegal immigrants arrive in his town every day. “You have a breach of national security levels that have never before been seen in modern history and you’re not even batting an eye about it, you’re not even calling it a ‘crisis’, you’re calling it a ‘challenge.’ It’s a slap in the face.”

