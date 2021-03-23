https://redstate.com/brandon_morse/2021/03/23/one-thread-brings-the-receipts-on-why-miami-issued-a-state-of-emergency-demolishing-the-medias-narrative-n348778
About The Author
Related Posts
What Do They Think Is Going to Happen: Intense Security Response Across Country to Inauguration
January 16, 2021
Say It Ain't So! CNN Announces It Is Yanking Its Network from Airports; Twitter Has Thoughts
January 12, 2021
Trump Orders Declassification of Crossfire Hurricane Documents Before Leaving Office
January 20, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy