https://www.oann.com/pair-of-spring-breakers-in-fla-charged-over-suspected-rape-of-woman-found-dead-in-hotel-room/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=pair-of-spring-breakers-in-fla-charged-over-suspected-rape-of-woman-found-dead-in-hotel-room

Police keep an eye on tourists as they make their way down Ocean Drive during Spring Break in Miami Beach, Fla. on Monday, March 22, 2021. A party-ending curfew is in effect in Miami Beach, imposed after fights, gunfire, property destruction and dangerous stampedes broke out among huge crowds of people. The curfew could extend through the end of spring break. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)

Police keep an eye on tourists as they make their way down Ocean Drive during Spring Break in Miami Beach, Fla. on Monday, March 22, 2021. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:50 PM PT – Tuesday, March 23, 2021

A pair of spring breakers in Florida face multiple charges in connection to the suspected rape and drugging of a woman found dead in a hotel room. 21-year-old Evoire Collier and 24-year-old Dorian Taylor were arrested Sunday after using 24-year-old Christine Englehardt’s credit cards at a Miami Beach liquor store.

They were charged with sexual battery, burglary, credit card fraud and theft. This came after police found Englehardt’s body in a South Beach hotel room on Thursday. According to detectives, video surveillance shows her clearly intoxicated while entering the building with the two suspects.

“She was actually staggering a little bit and at one point co-defendant Taylor held her behind her neck to basically keep her stable,” a Miami Beach detective stated.

Meanwhile, the suspects could also face manslaughter or murder charges if Englehardt is determined to have died from a pill one of the suspects admitted to giving her.

MORE NEWS: Sen. Cruz Says Dems Abuse Violent Shootings In Effort To Pass New Gun Control Measures

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...