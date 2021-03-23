https://www.oann.com/pair-of-spring-breakers-in-fla-charged-over-suspected-rape-of-woman-found-dead-in-hotel-room/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=pair-of-spring-breakers-in-fla-charged-over-suspected-rape-of-woman-found-dead-in-hotel-room

UPDATED 1:50 PM PT – Tuesday, March 23, 2021

A pair of spring breakers in Florida face multiple charges in connection to the suspected rape and drugging of a woman found dead in a hotel room. 21-year-old Evoire Collier and 24-year-old Dorian Taylor were arrested Sunday after using 24-year-old Christine Englehardt’s credit cards at a Miami Beach liquor store.

🚨 CRIME ALERT: Two men vacationing in South Beach for spring break are charged with drugging and raping a woman who was later found dead in a hotel. https://t.co/NiBNNTMNOr — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) March 22, 2021

They were charged with sexual battery, burglary, credit card fraud and theft. This came after police found Englehardt’s body in a South Beach hotel room on Thursday. According to detectives, video surveillance shows her clearly intoxicated while entering the building with the two suspects.

SERVING AND PROTECTING: Over the past 6 weeks, MBPD has amplified its staffing to ensure our community remains safe. Our efforts have yielded: •1050 citywide arrests

•398 of those arrests were felonies

•102 firearms seized

•11,279 traffic citations issued#MBPDprotecting pic.twitter.com/b2dcLErKFa — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 22, 2021

“She was actually staggering a little bit and at one point co-defendant Taylor held her behind her neck to basically keep her stable,” a Miami Beach detective stated.

“Beautiful” , “Kind” & “would do anything for her friends.” That’s what we are hearing from friends about Christine Englehardt. A Bucks County native. She died during a trip to South Beach where she was drugged & raped. 2 people are in custody. @6abc pic.twitter.com/c7TzqJzMPL — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) March 23, 2021

Meanwhile, the suspects could also face manslaughter or murder charges if Englehardt is determined to have died from a pill one of the suspects admitted to giving her.

