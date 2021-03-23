https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/23/plot-twist-dems-question-lack-of-aapi-cabinet-members-in-the-biden-white-house/

Well, will you look at this (AAPI = Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders):

According to Axios, it was Senators Tammy Duckworth and Mazie Hirono who called the White House out:

Maybe the White House thought having Kamala Harris as VP was good enough?

And the White House wants Duckworth and Hirono to know that they “are committed to building, engaging a diverse coalition and ensuring it’s represented in government”:

Sorry, Dems. YOU have a problem here. This is exactly the same as Bill de Blasio attempting to limit the representation of Asian-Americans at prestigious high schools. . .

. . .or Harvard discriminating against Asian applicants:

And until the Atlanta shootings, libs didn’t even question it.

***

Tags:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...