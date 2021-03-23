https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/23/plot-twist-dems-question-lack-of-aapi-cabinet-members-in-the-biden-white-house/

Well, will you look at this (AAPI = Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders):

SCOOP: Democrats confront White House over lack of AAPI Cabinet representationhttps://t.co/GkhKbJOnMX — Axios (@axios) March 23, 2021

According to Axios, it was Senators Tammy Duckworth and Mazie Hirono who called the White House out:

Scoop: Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth backed up by Sen. Mazie Hirono, confronted WH deputy CoS Jen O’Malley Dillion last night over the absence of AAPI representation in President Biden’s Cabinet, three Senate aides familiar with the call tell @axios https://t.co/DYY3SHnjgH — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) March 23, 2021

Maybe the White House thought having Kamala Harris as VP was good enough?

VP Kamala Harris is the first woman, African American and Asian American to hold that position. Biden’s U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai is also Asian American. Neither positions are considered Cabinet secretaries — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) March 23, 2021

And the White House wants Duckworth and Hirono to know that they “are committed to building, engaging a diverse coalition and ensuring it’s represented in government”:

O’Malley Dillion brought these points up during the call & spoke about the WH’s commitment to fighting hate against the AAPI community She also reaffirmed that she and the WH “are committed to building, engaging a diverse coalition and ensuring it’s represented in government” — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) March 23, 2021

Sorry, Dems. YOU have a problem here. This is exactly the same as Bill de Blasio attempting to limit the representation of Asian-Americans at prestigious high schools. . .

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s new scheme targets “‘overrepresented’ Asians at New York’s specialized high schools.” @nypost https://t.co/sQ2Mr0sahb — Fordham Institute (@educationgadfly) March 9, 2019

. . .or Harvard discriminating against Asian applicants:

If you oppose anti-Asian hatred and discrimination, you can do more. Amicus briefs in support of the SFAA v Harvard cert petition are due next week. Encourage your employer and others to tell SCOTUS to take the case and stand up against anti-Asian bigotry. Silence is violence. — tedfrank 💉 (@tedfrank) March 23, 2021

And until the Atlanta shootings, libs didn’t even question it.

