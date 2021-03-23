https://www.theblaze.com/news/police-identify-colorado-mass-killing-suspect-ahmad-al-aliwi-alissa

Boulder, Colorado, authorities have identified the suspect in

the Monday mass killing that took the lives of at least 10 people at an area grocery store.

The Washington Post

reported that the suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, is a 21-year-old male from Arvada, Colorado, which is about 20 miles south of Boulder.

What are the details?

Authorities arrested Alissa on Monday and charged him with 10 counts of first-degree murder, police said Tuesday, according to the New York Post.

The victims’ age range from 20 to 65.

During a Tuesday news conference, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold

said that authorities worked into the wee hours of Tuesday morning to remove the final victims from the grocery store.

Authorities took the suspect into custody on Monday afternoon after shooting him in the leg. He was

taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he remains in stable condition at the time of this reporting.

The Washington Post reported that the victims included the following people:

Eric Talley, a 51-year-old police officer

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Teri Leiker, 51

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

Denny Strong, 20

On Tuesday, Herold told reporters, “We are so sorry this incident happened and will do everything in our power to have trial and investigation.”

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

