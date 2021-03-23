https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/544470-police-say-man-cut-off-caravan-transporting-covid-19-vaccines

Texas police say a man cut off a caravan of National Guardsmen transporting doses of COVID-19 vaccine and held them at gunpoint on Monday morning.

Larry Harris of Wilcox, Ariz., is accused of following National Guardsmen as they drove vans of the vaccine doses heading toward Matador, Texas, allegedly attempting “multiple times” to run the vans off the road. Idalou Police Chief Eric Williams said Harris turned his vehicle into oncoming traffic to halt the three vans two miles east of Idalou.

Harris, who was arrested after the incident, allegedly identified himself as a detective and requested to search the vehicles while holding a National Guardsman at gunpoint. He later told police he thought the people in the vans had kidnapped a woman and child.

After arriving on the scene, Idalou Police arrested Harris “without further incident,” and none of the 11 uniformed Guardsmen were injured, Williams said. Police found Harris in possession of a loaded Colt 1911 .45 caliber pistol and two additional loaded magazines, with one on his person and one in his truck.

Harris was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint of 11 National Guard troops, unlawful carrying of a weapon, impersonating a public servant and interference with Texas military forces.

Williams said Harris “appeared to be mentally disturbed.”

“This was a very dangerous situation since the suspect was standing in the midst of the unarmed Guardsman with a loaded weapon when the Idalou Officers arrived on scene,” Williams said. “We are grateful that the officers were able to take him into custody without any of the Guardsmen, the officers or the suspect getting hurt.”

The incident remains under investigation by the police department, with assistance from the Department of Homeland Security, and federal charges are expected against Harris.

