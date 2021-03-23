https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/president-trump-says-republicans-need-better-leadership-mitch-mcconnell/

Lisa Boothe interviewed President Trump in her podcast this week.

During the podcast, President Trump unloaded on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell who opposed the president and his agenda for most of his time in office.

Trump told Lisa Boothe the Democrats would never have let what happened in the 2020 election, happen to their candidate.

He’s right.

Former President Donald Trump said in a new interview that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is “hanging by a thread.” “If you look at what had happened with the election, Mitch McConnell should have fought,” Trump said on “The Truth with Lisa Boothe” podcast. “He did nothing. He should have fought.” “They would have fought,” he said, referring to Democrats. “That could never have happened to a Democrat, what happened to us with the presidential election,” Trump said. “It could never have happened to the Democrats. You would have had a revolution … if the tables were turned. You would have literally had a revolution,” Trump said. “Guys like Mitch McConnell, they don’t fight,” Trump said. “And now he’s hanging by a thread; he’s hanging by a thread.”

