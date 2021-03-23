https://www.oann.com/press-secy-psaki-struggles-to-explain-why-illegal-aliens-treated-better-than-national-guard/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=press-secy-psaki-struggles-to-explain-why-illegal-aliens-treated-better-than-national-guard

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:34 AM PT – Tuesday, March 23, 2021

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki appeared to struggle in an attempt to explain why the Biden administration treats illegal aliens better than National Guard troops.

On Monday, Psaki was asked whether it’s fair to place illegal aliens in hotels paid for with taxpayer money. She then claimed the White House didn’t know that members of National Guard were recently fed with under-cooked meals, which guardsmen have said was going on for several weeks.

Reporter: Why are illegal immigrants now getting hotel rooms when the National Guard in DC were left to sleep on the ground in parking garages? 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/RlO0osTApL — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 22, 2021

Joe Biden reportedly gave $86 million of taxpayer money in advance to pay for accommodation of illegal immigrants in Texas.

Meanwhile, the White House didn’t appear to plan for any accommodations for National Guardsmen in nation’s capitol, which led to poor conditions of their deployment in the first place.

