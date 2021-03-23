https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/psaki-says-joe-biden-considering-executive-action-gun-control-wake-mass-shootings/

Joe Biden and the Democrat-controlled media wasted no time attacking the Second Amendment in the wake of two mass shootings.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday that Dictator-in-Chief Joe Biden is considering taking executive action on gun control.

“We are considering a range of levers, including working through legislation, including executive action,” Psaki told reporters. “That has been under discussion and will continue to be under discussion.”

Joe Biden on Tuesday used the Boulder shooting and the Atlanta shooting to push for gun control.

21-Year-Old Ahmad Al-Issa killed 10 ten people including 51-year-old police officer Eric Talley on Monday during a shooting spree at a King Sooper’s grocery store.

Last week, a mass shooting in Atlanta left a total of 8 people dead, including 6 Asian women.

The suspect, a white male, told police he is a sex addict and he wanted to “eliminate locations he saw as ‘temptations’ for his sex addiction.”

After admitting he ‘doesn’t know all the details,’ Biden still blamed guns for the shooting and called on Congress to “ban assault weapons” and “high-capacity magazines.”

House Democrats already passed two gun control bills and Biden urged the Senate to push the bills through.

A couple weeks ago, Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein (CA) and Congressman David Cicilline (D-RI) introduced a bill to ban “assault weapons” and high-capacity magazines just hours after the Democrat-controlled House passed a gun control bill.

“These are bills that received votes with both Republicans and Democrats in the House. This is not and should not be a partisan issue. This is an American issue that will save lives, American lives. And we have to act. We should also ban assault weapons in the process,” Biden said.

