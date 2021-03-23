https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/jen-psaki-sister-hired-at-hhs/

The sister of White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is now working as a Senior Adviser in the Department of Health and Human Services, despite President Biden pledging that “no family members” would join the U.S. government under his Presidency.

The Press Secretary’s sister, Stephanie Psaki, was appointed as a Senior Advisor in Human Rights and Gender Equity at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Global Affairs this month.

The hire – which failed to generate any corporate media criticism or reporting – also follows President Biden promising “no one in our family and extended family is going to be involved in any government undertaking”:

“We’re going to run this like the Obama-Biden administration. No one in our family and extended family is going to be involved in any government undertaking or foreign policy. And nobody has an office in this place.”

The problem with that statement is that members of Biden’s family actually were employed across the Obama-Biden administration.

Prior to holding her new position, Stephanie Psaki worked at the ominously named “Population Council” – a group boasting of encouraging governments to fund abortions, especially in predominantly black and brown populations around the world.

In other words, the Press Secretary’s sister has lobbied for years to stop racial minorities reproducing.

Oddly, Stephanie Psaki’s profile has disappeared from the Population Council’s website. The National Pulse has found an archived version, here.

Jen Psaki has promoted the pro-abortion work of the council in the past, including praise for her sister landing her role at the group’s GIRL Center. It appears Psaki has yet to publicly praise her sister’s newfound HHS employment.

Really cool tool on COVID. PS my sister is really smart https://t.co/VQHtOLf6A2 — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) July 6, 2020

At age 26, President Biden’s niece Casey Owens worked at the Treasury Department as a Special Assistant to the Senior Coordinator for China in the Obama administration.

She wielded considerable influence over the direction of U.S.-China relations between 2009 and 2011, as she described her team as “advising” former Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner and responsible for “coordinat[ing] the priorities within the agenda for the Dialogue” and “spearhead[ing] the negotiations of proposals.”

What’s more, an unearthed cable reveals Owens was part of the elite Strategic and Economic Dialogue II planning trip to Beijing as part of an economic with senior State and Treasury officials. And despite being out of the administration for five years, she attended the Obama administration’s final state dinner.

Another niece of President Biden, Missy Owens, worked at the Department of Energy as a Deputy Chief of Staff from 2009 to 2011. There, she “oversaw and coordinated strategic interaction with the White House, Cabinet agencies, Members of Congress, business leaders and interest groups and acted as a primary point of contact for Agency leadership.”

And in early 2011, Owens was promptly promoted to Chief of Staff to the Deputy Secretary of Commerce.

Valerie Biden Owens, the former veep’s younger sister, was also a presidential nominee for the position of Alternate Representative of the United States to the General Assembly of the United Nations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

