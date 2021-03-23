https://www.oann.com/report-regeneron-antibody-drug-reduces-risk-of-hospitalization-by-70-in-late-stage-trial/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=report-regeneron-antibody-drug-reduces-risk-of-hospitalization-by-70-in-late-stage-trial

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, a COVID-19 patient is transferred to the "red zone," an area reserved for treating those suffering from COVID-19, in the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain. Optimism is spreading in the U.S. as COVID-19 deaths plummet and states ease restrictions and open vaccinations to younger adults. But across Europe, dread is setting in with another wave of infections that is closing schools and cafes and bringing new lockdowns. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)

FILE – A COVID-19 patient is transferred in a hospital. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:32 AM PT – Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Drug maker Regeneron has been getting ready to produce its coronavirus antibody drug.

According to results from a large clinical trial shared on Monday, the pharmaceutical company’s antibody drug is able to reduce the hospitalization risk of COVID-19 by roughly 70 percent.

The company said it intends to seek FDA authorization for distribution of a lower dose of the antibody drug after research showed the lower amount had similar effects to the higher dose.

Back in October, President Trump praised the effectiveness of Regeneron’s drug after receiving the drug himself when testing positive for COVID-19. “They gave me Regeneron and it was like unbelievable,” he recounted. “I felt good Immediately.”

Additionally, Regeneron said its drug can be now given as a shot instead of vein infusion. The company is expected to produce more than 2 million doses this year.

