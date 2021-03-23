https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2021/03/23/reparations-address-ancient-wrongs-with-brand-new-racism/
JASON: I also want to get to this Evanston, Illinois, story about these folks approving the first reparations for their black residents. This is really the endgame on the woke culture. The endgame on the woke culture is the opposite of unity. Now, most nations are connected through bloodlines. The French are French; the German are Germans; the British are British, and they have this sort of bond along bloodlines.
It keeps them together. It defines them. That’s what it means to be a particular citizen. America is different. We’re mutts in America. We come here from all places. It is true. We used to come here legally from all places, but that’s out of fashion now with the new administration. But the key to keeping a nation like that together is not, for obvious reasons, assimilating along bloodlines.
It’s assimilating along ideas, ideals — and the most profound of those ideals is equality under the law, not equality of outcome. Equality under the law. Now, remember this. It’s very, very key. Equal application of the law, by definition, demands unequal outcomes. If everybody starts the race at the same spot, they’re not going to finish there.
What the Democrats are trying to do is make certain that people start the race in different spots so they all finish at the same spot. Call it a quota. Call it anything you want. The ultimate goal of that is reparations. That’s why they now call it “equity,” not “equality.” You can’t abide by equal protection under the law if you treat different people from different backgrounds unequally.
Whether Yale is discriminating against Asian-Americans or Evanston, Illinois, wants to discriminate against nonblack residents by offering reparations to whoever. Barack Obama’s offspring? They qualify. They’re really at a disadvantage. This is discrimination in the name of anti-discrimination — and it is not only unconstitutional, it is unethical.
But that’s why they keep saying “equity, equity.” Not “equality,” “equity.” Here’s what “equity” means. “Equity” means discriminating until you have equal outcomes. It doesn’t mean equality under the law. Here’s what Rush had to say on the issue on reparations.
RUSH: “Democratic presidential hopefuls Sens. Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren said they both support reparations for African-Americans affected by slavery.” Well, I think there’s an obvious question, but you’re not supposed to ask it. When did slavery end?
Somebody give me the ballpark year slavery ended. Just pick a number, 1868, 1870, 1880, if you want. Anybody still alive from 1880? Okay. “Mr. Limbaugh, you know that’s not how we do this. We’re looking for families and people who are descendants of slaves.” Well, still talking about a long time. But, see, this is not a question you are supposed to ask.
“Democratic presidential hopefuls Sens. Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren said they both support reparations for African-Americans affected by slavery. Asked about the matter last week … Harris agreed … that reparations are necessary to address problems of ‘inequities.’
“‘America has a history of 200 years of slavery. We had Jim Crow. We had legal segregation in America for a very long time.’” Parentheses (sponsored by the Democrat Party), end parentheses. “We have got to recognize, back to that earlier point, people aren’t starting out on the same base in terms of their ability to succeed and so we have got to recognize that and give people a lift up.”
And then, “The former attorney general doubled down on her remarks. ‘We have to be honest that people in this country do not start from the same place or have access to the same opportunities,’ she said in a statement to the New York Times. ‘I’m serious about taking an approach that would change policies and structures and make real investments in black communities.’”
Because, of course, we have never done that. We have never made investments. Of course, investments are not even investments. Investments is a bastardizing language. Investments is another way of government spending and taxation. That’s all it is. Now, for her part, Fauxcahontas voiced her support for federal government reparations yesterday.
“We must confront the dark history of slavery and government-sanctioned discrimination in this country that has had many consequences including undermining the ability of black families to build wealth in America for generations. Black families have had a much steeper hill to climb — and we need systemic, structural changes to address that.”
That is Fauxcahontas and her statement on this yesterday. Okay. So I have some questions. What if my ancestors fought and suffered injuries or died to free slaves? Would I get a tax credit? Would I be exempt from having to participate in reparations? Or could I even get in on the action since I might have ancestors, anybody might have ancestors that actually were down for the struggle way back then?
Can I get in on this if I can prove my ancestors died in the fight to end slavery? What if someone benefited from affirmative action in their life? Would that person get a lesser payout? In other words, if we’re handing out reparations for people affected by slavery — of course, this country has done more than any country in the world to try to correct these — you know what’s going on here.
What is really being done? What’s being done here is the tarnishing and the continued slandering of this country. That’s what this is. I’ve been trying to tell people that no amount of fixes, no amount of help, no amount of corrections is ever going to be enough for these people because no amount of fixing can ever erase the beginning of the country.
And the beginning of the country is always going to remind us of a nation founded in bigotry, founded in racism, founded in discrimination, founded in whatever. And it’s this basis on which they proceed in their whole quest to transform the country. to overthrow the country — transform it. I’m sorry.
JASON: What’s really interesting, in the name of combating stereotyping, stereotyping minorities, the left and their move towards a woke culture, towards white privilege, towards reparations is stereotyping all white people. And it’s discrimination in the name of anti-discrimination, and it divides the country.