A new Gallup poll found that satisfaction with the direction of the U.S. has increased for a second straight month.

Overall, 32 percent of respondents said they are satisfied with the direction of the country, an increase of 5 percentage points from February, when 27 percent of people said they were satisfied with the nation’s direction.

In January, satisfaction with the U.S. hit a 10-year low at 11 percent after the deadly Capitol riot.

Pollsters noted that the improvement in recent months is largely along partisan lines.

The poll released Tuesday found 52 percent of Democrats, 30 percent of independents and only 7 percent of Republicans are satisfied with the direction of the country. Overall, U.S. adults are twice as likely to be dissatisfied with the direction of the country, at 67 percent.

Meanwhile, congressional approval hit a 12-year high of 36 percent in the new survey with 59 percent of Democrats, 34 percent of independents and only 9 percent of Republicans approving of Congress’s work.

Confidence in the U.S. economy is also improving as more people are getting COVID-19 vaccines and states begin to loosen pandemic-related restrictions, according to Gallup.

The survey giant questioned 1,010 adults from March 1 to March 15. The results have a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

