FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2020 file photo, tribesmen loyal to Houthi rebels raise their weapons during a protest against the agreement to establish diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, in Sanaa, Yemen. Saudi Arabia announced a plan Monday, March 22, 2021, to offer Yemen's Houthi rebels a cease-fire in the country's yearslong war and allow a major airport to reopen in its capital, the kingdom's latest attempt to halt fighting that has sparked the world's worst humanitarian crisis in the Arab world's poorest nation. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File)

UPDATED 7:19 AM PT – Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Saudi Arabia has been taking steps to end what’s been called the “world’s worst humanitarian crisis” in Yemen. On Monday, Saudi officials proposed a ceasefire to the Houthi rebel group along with economic incentives to lay down their arms.

The plan aims to reopen a major international airport in Yemen that hasn’t been fully open since 2015. Additionally, Saudi Arabia said they would deposit taxes from oil imports from a Yemeni port into a joint account.

However, analysts are unsure whether the proposal will be accepted. They cited similar efforts that fell through last year.

“Our message, and my message in particular and that of every Yemeni on the street, is for this war to stop, for this pain to stop, for the blood being shed on my land to stop,” stated Yemeni resident Qabous al-Houkely. “We dream of peace, we dream of security…to the whole world, please listen to our message.”

In the meantime, United Nations officials are gearing to help mediate the ceasefire if both parties come to an agreement.

