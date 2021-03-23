https://www.oann.com/saudi-arabia-proposes-ceasefire-with-houthi-rebels/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=saudi-arabia-proposes-ceasefire-with-houthi-rebels

UPDATED 7:19 AM PT – Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Saudi Arabia has been taking steps to end what’s been called the “world’s worst humanitarian crisis” in Yemen. On Monday, Saudi officials proposed a ceasefire to the Houthi rebel group along with economic incentives to lay down their arms.

The plan aims to reopen a major international airport in Yemen that hasn’t been fully open since 2015. Additionally, Saudi Arabia said they would deposit taxes from oil imports from a Yemeni port into a joint account.

However, analysts are unsure whether the proposal will be accepted. They cited similar efforts that fell through last year.

“Our message, and my message in particular and that of every Yemeni on the street, is for this war to stop, for this pain to stop, for the blood being shed on my land to stop,” stated Yemeni resident Qabous al-Houkely. “We dream of peace, we dream of security…to the whole world, please listen to our message.”

The U.S. joins the international community in calling for an end to the Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia and all parties to commit to a ceasefire. Today’s attempts to disrupt global energy supplies by attacking Aramco show an utter lack of concern for the safety of civilians. — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) March 19, 2021

In the meantime, United Nations officials are gearing to help mediate the ceasefire if both parties come to an agreement.

