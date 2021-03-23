https://hannity.com/media-room/schumer-we-will-take-action-to-address-the-epidemic-of-gun-violence/

President Biden urged Congress to pass new gun safety measures Tuesday less than 24-hours after a gunman opened fire at a Colorado supermarket; killing ten people including a police officer responding to the assault.

“The shooting in Boulder comes just after another tragedy in Atlanta where 8 were killed in a string of shootings, 6 of whom were of Asian descent We have a responsibility to do more than just speak out We will take action to address the epidemic of gun violence,” posted Chuck Schumer on Twitter.

The shooting in Boulder comes just after another tragedy in Atlanta where 8 were killed in a string of shootings, 6 of whom were of Asian descent We have a responsibility to do more than just speak out We will take action to address the epidemic of gun violence & #StopAsianHate — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 23, 2021

“We’re working very closely with the state and local law enforcement officials, and they’re going to keep me updated as they learn more. You’re going to ask me to speculate — understandably, you’re going to ask me to speculate on what happened, why it happened. And I’m not going to do that now because we don’t have all the information — not until I have all the facts,” said Biden.

“As President, I can use all the resources at my disposal to keep the American people safe. As I said: At this moment, a great deal remains unknown. But three things are certain. First, 10 lives have been lost, and more families have been shattered by gun violence in the state of Colorado. And Jill and I are devastated. And the feeling — I just can’t imagine how the families are feeling — the victims whose futures were stolen from them, from their families, from their loved ones who now have to struggle to go on and try to make sense of what’s happened,” he added.

“And the state that — I even hate to say it because we’re saying it so often: My heart goes out. Our hearts go out for the survivors. The — who had to — had to flee for their lives and who hid, terrified, unsure if they would ever see their families again, their friends again. The consequences of all this are deeper than I suspect we know. By that, I mean the mental consequences — a feeling of — anyway, it just — we’ve been through too many of these,” Biden continued.

Less than a week after the horrific murders of eight people in Georgia, another American city has been scarred by gun violence. Tune in as I deliver remarks. https://t.co/yU7ReRfFko — President Biden (@POTUS) March 23, 2021

Biden Calls On Congress To Immediately Pass Two New Gun Control Bills And Ban ‘Assault Weapons’ — ‘I Don’t Need Another Minute’ https://t.co/G9LwkS2Ibn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 23, 2021

“While we’re still waiting for more information regarding the shooter, his motive, the weapons he used, the guns, the magazines, the weapons, the modifications that apparently have taken place to those weapons that are involved here, I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone, an hour, to take common sense steps, that will save lives in the future and urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act,” the president said. “We can ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines in this country once again.”

“This is not a partisan issue. It is an American issue,” he continued. “But we have to act.”

Read the full report here.

BIDEN on ???: ‘What Kind of Country Are We Going to Be with 4 More Years of George??’ posted by Hannity Staff – 10.26.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled basement campaign over the weekend; apparently warning the country of the dangers posed by “four more years” of “George.” “What kind of country are we going to be?” asked Biden alongside his wife Dr. Jill Biden. “Four more years of George, uh, he uh, we’re going to find ourselves in a position where that if Trump is gets elected we’re going to be in a different world!” WATCH: Joe Biden confuses President Trump with George Bush. “4 more years of George, uh, George…” pic.twitter.com/Zzt2brIaYS — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2020 Watch Biden’s bizarre comments above. BIDEN on ???: ‘You Know… The Rapidly Rising, uh, um, In With uh… I Don’t Know… posted by Hannity Staff – 6.15.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign this week; launching an incoherent rant about something “rapidly rising” before admitting “I don’t know.” “You know, the rapidly rising, uh, um, uh, in with uh, with uh, I don’t know, uh,” Biden told reporters. Joe Biden brain freeze: “You know, the rapidly rising, uh, um, uh, in with uh, with uh, I don’t know, uh” pic.twitter.com/hpDOqUvaO8 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 11, 2020 Watch the bizarre moment above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

