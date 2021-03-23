https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/23/sen-alex-padilla-tells-congress-our-priorities-are-entirely-backward-when-its-easier-to-buy-a-gun-than-cast-a-ballot/

Here’s this talking point again. It was just this weekend that former education secretary Arne Duncan shared his “simple dream for America” — that it be made harder to buy a gun than to vote. Now California Sen. Alex Padilla is telling the Senate Judiciary Committee — during a hearing on gun violence — that America’s priorities are entirely backward “when we make it easier to buy a gun than we do to vote.” We notice neither CBS News nor Twitter flagged this one as misinformation.

His first statement might be true … if the election is months away. Then you probably could obtain a rifle before voting, if you pass the background check and present a valid ID.

Snopes and PolitiFact accept your argument and rate Padilla’s claim “True.”

You’re asking him as a Democrat? No way.

