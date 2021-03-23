https://www.dailywire.com/news/several-killed-including-police-officer-in-tragedy-at-boulder-grocery-store

Ten people were killed in a tragedy that unfolded in a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado on Monday afternoon after a man walked into a King Soopers store and opened fire.

“The officer was identified as Eric Talley, 51, who served on the force since 2010,” Fox News reported. “He was the first officer at King Soopers, the crime scene, after the shooting occurred at about 2:30 p.m. His actions were called heroic.”

Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis released the following statement after the tragedy:

Today, ten lives were tragically lost, including Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley. Officer Talley served more than ten years with the Boulder Police Department and tragically lost his life at the age of 51 while working to save the lives of others. And tonight, the families of these victims, our fellow Coloradans, my neighbors, are hearing the devastating news that their loved one who simply woke up and went to work this morning, or who ran out to pick up eggs, won’t be coming home. Our community anxiously awaits more information on the victims, hoping it’s not our friends, coworkers and neighbors but knowing in our tight knit community it will be, and even if we don’t personally know them, we all mourn their senseless killing and our sense of safety in our local grocery store. This year we have all been surrounded by loss of life, illness and isolation, and the deep grief that has accompanied the loss of life as we knew it. As spring sprung this weekend, and vaccines continue to get into arms, lightness creeped back in only for the darkness to descend on us again today. Today we saw the face of evil. I am grieving with my community and all Coloradans.

Colorado’s professional sports teams all responded to the tragedy by issuing statements:

Colorado Rockies (MLB): “The Colorado Rockies are devastated by today’s senseless tragedy in Boulder. Our heart breaks for the lives needlessly lost and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this shooting. We are grateful for the brave heroes and first responders who acted quickly.”

Colorado Avalanche (NHL): “We are all deeply saddened by the events in Boulder today. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted by this terrible act. In light of the events in Boulder this evening, we will be limiting our activity on Avalanche social platforms this evening.”

Denver Nuggets (NBA): “We are all deeply saddened by the events in Boulder today. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this terrible act.”

Denver Broncos (NFL): “Our hearts go out to the innocent victims, grocery store associates & families of those affected by today’s shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder, Colo. We are grateful for the law enforcement & medical professionals who bravely responded to yet another senseless tragedy.”

Colorado Rapids (MLS): “We are deeply saddened by the events in Boulder today. Our thoughts are with those impacted by this terrible act.”

No other concrete information was available about the perpetrator or the incident. Boulder Police Department officials said at a press conference that they expected the investigation into the incident to take a full week.

