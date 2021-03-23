https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/544460-spring-breakers-arrested-for-death-of-woman-who-was-allegedly

Police have arrested two spring breakers from North Carolina who are accused of drugging and raping a woman who later died in Miami Beach, Fla., last week.

Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, were charged with sexual battery, burglary, petty theft and credit card fraud after a 24-year-old woman died after entering the Albion Hotel with the men.

Both men were seen in surveillance footage entering the hotel lobby with the woman at about 1 a.m. last Thursday, NBC Miami reported, citing police records. But a half-hour later, the men appear to leave the hotel without the victim and later allegedly used her credit cards and cash.

Authorities arrested Collier and Taylor on Sunday.

A Miami Beach detective testified at the bond hearing that based on the video, the woman seemed too intoxicated to give any consent, noting one of the defendants assisted in holding her up as they went to a hotel room.

Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer said one of the accused men admitted to giving the woman a green pill with “a30” on it, NBC News reported. Officials are trying to determine if the pill contributed to the woman’s death and are awaiting a toxicology report.

The woman’s death comes as police are trying to regulate crowds of thousands of people in the streets of Miami Beach, prompting the city to issue an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for South Beach’s entertainment district.

Over the weekend, the Miami Beach City Commission unanimously voted to extend the curfew and certain road closures for every Thursday through Sunday until April 12.

Police have arrested more than 1,000 people between Feb. 3 and Sunday — with 156 arrests, including 66 felony arrests, occurring between March 15 and Sunday.

