A NEW LOW: Elizabeth Warren Uses Boulder Massacre to Promote ‘Getting Rid of the Filibuster’
posted by Hannity Staff – 2 hours ago
Senator Elizabeth Warren reached a stunning new low this week when she tied the Boulder Supermarket Mass Shooting to her party’s desperate attempt to eliminate the filibuster; saying it’s the only way Democrats could pass “gun safety legislation.”
“Week after week, month after month, year after year – the gun violence doesn’t end. And things won’t get better until Democrats get rid of the filibuster and finally pass gun safety legislation that a huge majority of Americans support. What are we waiting for – another tragedy?” posted Warren on Twitter.
A lone gunman opened fire inside a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado Monday afternoon; killing at least 10 people including a police officer responding to the crime.
“Multiple people are dead, including a police officer, after a shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado,” said Hannity.
“They did lose one of their officers in the line of duty,” confirmed a local reporter. “Right now, they are having conversations with the family members of those killed inside the grocery store.”
“They’re also processing the crime scene. We also don’t know what the motive is. There’s one suspect in custody,” she added.
GETTING WORSE: San Fran Neighborhood Installs ‘Boulders’ to Keep Homeless from Erecting Tent Cities
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.24.19
The homeless crisis sweeping California took a turn for the worse this week, with neighborhoods in San Francisco installing “boulders” on city streets to keep transients from erecting tent cities.
“A residential side street in San Francisco now resembles a scene out of the rocky West after a group of neighbors banded together to place about two dozen boulders along the sidewalk to try and deter homeless people from camping out amid the city’s ongoing crisis,” reports Fox News.
“They’ll shoot up and stay overnight,” neighbor David Smith-Tan told KTVU. “A bunch of my neighbors, we all chipped in a few hundred dollars and I guess this is what they came up with.”
“Similar landscaping measures have been implemented in other parts of the city. The California Department of Transportation has put rocks in an open space off Bayshore Boulevard to deter encampments, while the Eureka Valley-Harvey Milk Branch of the San Francisco Public Library – in the same neighborhood – has made design choices that are perceived as anti-homeless, according to KTVU,” adds Fox.
Experts say San Francisco’s homeless population is up more than 30% in 2019.
Read the full report at Fox News.