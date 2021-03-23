https://hannity.com/media-room/suspect-identified-police-charge-ahmad-al-aliwi-alissa-with-10-counts-of-murder-in-colorado-massacre/

A NEW LOW: Elizabeth Warren Uses Boulder Massacre to Promote ‘Getting Rid of the Filibuster’

posted by Hannity Staff – 2 hours ago

Senator Elizabeth Warren reached a stunning new low this week when she tied the Boulder Supermarket Mass Shooting to her party’s desperate attempt to eliminate the filibuster; saying it’s the only way Democrats could pass “gun safety legislation.”

“Week after week, month after month, year after year – the gun violence doesn’t end. And things won’t get better until Democrats get rid of the filibuster and finally pass gun safety legislation that a huge majority of Americans support. What are we waiting for – another tragedy?” posted Warren on Twitter.

Week after week, month after month, year after year – the gun violence doesn’t end. And things won’t get better until Democrats get rid of the filibuster and finally pass gun safety legislation that a huge majority of Americans support. What are we waiting for – another tragedy? — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 23, 2021

A lone gunman opened fire inside a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado Monday afternoon; killing at least 10 people including a police officer responding to the crime.

“Multiple people are dead, including a police officer, after a shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado,” said Hannity.

“They did lose one of their officers in the line of duty,” confirmed a local reporter. “Right now, they are having conversations with the family members of those killed inside the grocery store.”

“They’re also processing the crime scene. We also don’t know what the motive is. There’s one suspect in custody,” she added.