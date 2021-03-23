https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/23/tell-us-youre-in-dr-fauci-cult-without-telling-us-youre-in-a-dr-fauci-cult-gov-gretchen-whitmer-edition/

LOL these people:

Actually, it’s a pillow:

See for yourself:

So, will she actually listen to Dr. Fauci and pull back on opening the state?

***

Tags:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...