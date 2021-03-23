https://politicrossing.com/the-great-con-part-five-the-education-con/

In part five of PolitiCrossing founder Chris Widener’s series on the Great Con, Chris takes on the con of removing American history and pride from schools, as well as the con of “elite” colleges and universities. He also gives the number one way any American can help change schools for the better. Check it out right here:

Chris is one of the World’s Top 50 Speakers, member of the Motivational Speakers Hall of Fame, and one of Inc. Magazine’s Top 100 Leadership Speakers. He considers it a privilege to be able to speak to people, help them lead successful lives, become extraordinary leaders and, masterful salespeople. Chris has authored twenty books with three million copies in print in 13 languages and over 450 articles on success, leadership, sales and motivation.







