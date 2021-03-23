https://politicrossing.com/the-great-con-part-five-the-education-con/
In part five of PolitiCrossing founder Chris Widener’s series on the Great Con, Chris takes on the con of removing American history and pride from schools, as well as the con of “elite” colleges and universities. He also gives the number one way any American can help change schools for the better. Check it out right here:
Join the conversation!
We have no tolerance for comments containing violence, racism, profanity, vulgarity, doxing, or discourteous behavior. Thank you for partnering with us to maintain fruitful conversation.