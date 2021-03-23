https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/23/the-national-park-service-says-its-too-unsafe-to-let-people-look-at-cherry-blossoms-in-person-this-year/

Welp.

The National Park Service announced this morning that it is limiting access to prime cherry blossom sites across D.C. to “stop the spread of COVID-19”:

UPDATE: As a public health precaution to stop the spread of COVID-19, the National Park Service will limit all vehicular & pedestrian access to the Tidal Basin, E. Potomac Park & W. Potomac Park during the blooming cycle of the #CherryBlossoms. Learn more: https://t.co/VFeBonHUjB pic.twitter.com/6crF0fVhAe — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 23, 2021

From their news release, they say this was after consulting with the CDC:

In accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and DC Health and in consultation with the National Park Service Office of Public Health, the National Park Service will limit all vehicular and pedestrian access to the Tidal Basin, East Potomac Park and West Potomac Park during the peak bloom period of the cherry blossoms as a public health precaution to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

And they want you to experience it virtually this year:

The public is reminded that cherry blossom trees can be viewed at sites and parks throughout Washington, DC and are encouraged to virtually experience the trees at the Tidal Basin this year through a variety of online opportunities.

This is just sad:

Halfway there! The cherry blossoms have reached florets extended, the 3rd of 6 stages on the path to peak bloom. Next, we’ll see some white color emerge on the Yoshinos. Follow #BloomWatch online & enjoy a virtual #cherryblossom experience: https://t.co/1RsQP4s4tT #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/YqLI8CkbkI — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 22, 2021

Maybe the NPS can explain to us what science they’re basing this on because these outdoor events just aren’t the threat they think they are:

Mary Katharine Ham notes that journos rarely correct their panic-porn stories on outdoor superspreader events that never happened https://t.co/BVb3dxVNyj — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 4, 2021

But, until next year — hopefully! — enjoy the photos:

Happy first day of spring! A time of natural delights & rebirth, we wish you a wonderful start to the season. Pic of the Washington Monument & #cherryblossoms from a previous year. #Spring #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/NsMnvijxpV — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 20, 2021

***

