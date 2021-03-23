https://noqreport.com/2021/03/23/the-top-secret-truth-about-area-51-government-sanctioned-demonic-activity/

Share the truth

Area 51 is one of those extremely entertaining topics for conspiracy theory enthusiasts. Due to the extreme secrecy regarding this top secret military base, the theories about what’s going on there range from a secret military weapons testing site to the wildly popular UFO and aliens research center. While the truth is probably somewhere in the middle, during this episode of Freedom One-On-One, Carl Crew explains why he believes that Area 51 has deep ties to the occult and demonic activity.

For the vast majority of Americans, UFOs are seen as either space crafts by aliens from another planet or nothing more than military technology that the public is not aware of yet. One theory that most have not even considered is that aliens might actually be demons. This theory would actually fit in both with Biblical accounts of demonic activity, as well as prophecy for the End Times.

Carl explained the occultic history of Area 51, including deep ties to L Ron Hubbad (founder of Scientology), Aleister Crowley and other Satanic individuals. According to reports, a Satanic ritual was performed, opening up a portal to other dimensions, which brought about access to knowledge from demons which was then applied to the weapons and military craft created and tested at this top secret location.

A lot of this knowledge of the occult was brought over after World War II with Project Paperclip, which allowed Nazis to come to America and share with us their knowledge and expertise in exchange for freedom. It is widely documented that Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany were using access to demonic knowledge in their attempt to conquer the world. It could even be argued that Satan was attempting to use Hitler to establish his one-world government prophesied about in the Book of Revelation. There have been documented examples of flying saucers and other “UFO” space crafts used by the Nazis during World War II. It’s no surprise that they’d bring this same technology with them during Operation Paperclip.

This all plays into the reality that the battle that we are waging within America is a spiritual one, between good and evil. While America was founded by Christian men who wanted One Nation Under God, it has since been hijacked by dark forces… or, in other words, the Deep State. They are using demonic forces in an attempt to establish their Satanic one world government. Many thought that Nazi Germany was conquered during the 1940s. Unfortunately, they’ve continued their mission of world domination by joining forces with the American government.

It is important to remember that this is a spiritual war that we are waging. Yes, this is physical political battle, as well. But the primary focus is on a spiritual level. As Christians and Conservatives, we cannot lose sight of our priorities and what is really going on. If we want to save America, we are going to have to turn back to Christ and follow his ways. That includes ridding our government of its ties to the occult… which may be exactly what is going on at Area 51.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share the truth

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

