Big Apple Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the creation of a “racial justice commission” Tuesday that will work to “transform and rethink the city’s laws.”

“We need to do something transformational at this point in our history, something unprecedented, and that’s why today I’m naming a racial justice commission. This is unlike any approach you’ve ever seen in the history of New York City or, honestly, in any major city in America, any state in America. We’ve never had a model for actually addressing structural racism… formally apologizing for it,” de Blasio said at a press conference Tuesday.

“This commission … will have the power to examine the fundamental laws of New York City, the very basis of the governance of this city, and determine if those very laws themselves are either exacerbating institutional racism or helping us to cure it,” he said.

“This group will change the world,” de Blasio said. “Folks who have put their entire lifetimes into racial and social justice, it takes a group like that to objectively determine where structural and institutional racism exists and what we need to do about it.”

