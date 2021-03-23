https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/23/this-wont-end-well-for-you-dude-california-congressional-hopeful-employs-mad-racist-technique-to-put-candace-owens-in-her-place-pic/

Candace Owens is a pretty polarizing figure even on the Right. But that doesn’t necessarily make her wrong about everything.

Yesterday, Owens noted that, statistically speaking, black men are responsible for more violent crimes against blacks and Asians:

The #1 violent offenders against black people are other black people. The #1 violent offenders against Asian Americans are also black people. But both #BlackLivesMatter and #AsianLivesMatter are campaigns dedicated to stomping out white supremacy because, clown world. 🤡🤡🤡 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 22, 2021

She’s not making a judgment about black people. She’s not suggesting that all black people are violent. She’s merely stating facts and pointing out that the Left’s insistence on blaming white supremacy for violence against minorities is disingenuous.

But California congressional hopeful and — according to his bio — college history professor Liam O’Mara doesn’t agree with Owens. So he replied with a thoughtful, fact-based response.

Just kidding — he tweeted this:

Yikes. You may’ve dropped this. pic.twitter.com/yLk9YfILzD — Liam O’Mara for Congress (@LiamOMaraIV) March 23, 2021

Here’s a screenshot, juuuust in case it comes in handy later on:

“Yikes” is right, Liam.

This won’t end well for you dude. — KB11 (@KevinBoyce11) March 23, 2021

Nor should it.

Being from the south, this is one of the most insulting things you could ever do to a person of color. We approach things like this with far more sensitivity due to our past, but let me tell you, that is racist and has no place in this country. In no way is that amusing. — Parker (@mikeparker918) March 23, 2021

My guess I you don’t want a Congressional seat? — Clyde Ford (@cbford76) March 23, 2021

lol Better go ahead and get that concession speech ready…. — Christopher (@FamiliarChris) March 23, 2021

‘Professor’ of ‘history’

Running for Congress.

Sends this to a black woman.

Democrat. https://t.co/UIIE6jfCNs — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) March 23, 2021

I find ironic a white man is trying to tell someone of color they’re apart of the KKK — Schubes (@Schubes5) March 23, 2021

It’s scary how comfortable you are sending this to a black woman. This is disgusting. — Lee Major (@lee_major) March 23, 2021

Disgusting. — Jinn Ali © (@cinali_c) March 23, 2021

My guy, you may not agree with her, but this is mad racist — FRANCISCO (@xicoaps) March 23, 2021

Only liberal privilege would make this tweet acceptable. — Blake (@BLeeOU1) March 23, 2021

You should be wearing that. — Captain Jeff W (Starfleet) (@Jeffmw) March 23, 2021

That would certainly make much more sense.

Repugnant little man. — SM Cox (@smcox71) March 23, 2021

***

Update:

Candace Owens understandably has some thoughts about Liam O’Mara’s tweet:

How do we feel about Democrats sending photos of Ku Klux Klan hoods to black conservatives as an insult because I’m pretty sure—as my grandfather is still alive and breathing and suffered the REAL klansmen in his youth— that this is RACIST and you are a PIG for sending this. https://t.co/714CFuWYUs — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 23, 2021

Fact-check: true.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

