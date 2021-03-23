https://redstate.com/tladuke/2021/03/23/trump-says-he-knew-biden-would-fall-at-some-point-and-joe-is-slipping-in-other-areas-as-well-n348978
About The Author
Related Posts
The Babylon Bee Notices Something Familiar About Democrat States Re-Opening Their Economies
January 18, 2021
Well Known “Short” Investor Citron Research Is Abandoning the Strategy as a Result of GameStop Losses
January 29, 2021
House Democrats are Going After Cable Providers and Streaming Services for Hosting Channels Like Fox News and OANN
February 22, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy