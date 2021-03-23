https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/23/twitter-blue-check-asks-for-a-valid-reason-why-anyone-would-own-an-ar-15/

Anthony V. Clark, described in his Twitter bio as “a teacher helping in the fight to end capitalistic oppression,” asked a simple question on Tuesday: “What’s a valid reason to own an AR-15?” We’re guessing he’s not accepting “because you can” as a valid reason, but it’s good enough for us.

Maybe he’s a fan of President Biden’s repeated entreaties to buy a shotgun instead of an AR-15 because 1) a couple of shotgun blasts out the front door into the darkness will scare away any intruders, 2) a shotgun is easier than an AR-15 to aim and fire if you’re a woman, and 3) if you need to defend yourself against looters during an earthquake, you won’t have a chance of getting off a clean shot with an AR-15 if the ground is shaking.

That’s funny, because we’ve heard just the opposite from people who actually know guns: Women seem to prefer the AR-15 because it’s easier to handle.

what’s a valid reason to own an AR-15? — Anthony V. Clark (@anthonyvclark20) March 23, 2021

What’s a valid reason to put pronouns in your twitter bio? — Gregizona (@murgatr0id) March 23, 2021

What’s a valid reason to exercise any right? — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) March 23, 2021

Any reason. — Chris Nodimas🍄 (@CholeraFan) March 23, 2021

Also, no reason. — Chris Nodimas🍄 (@CholeraFan) March 23, 2021

Skirting the “valid” qualifier since people can justify anything to themselves, a simple answer may be: because they exist. If a facet of ownership is defense and newer technology loosely defined as “better” arises, then it makes sense to stay up to date. — JeffBenzos (@CEOofAnazom) March 23, 2021

They are excellent varmInt weapons; small, light, and cheap. The ammo is the right size for smaller animals, say 50lbs and lower. — Jon Kramer BLM ANTIFA (@jonathan_kramer) March 23, 2021

Practice

My nephew is a Green Beret and he practices with his. — Litha aka #chaga_gansta🌺 (@sentientview) March 23, 2021

They’re fun to shoot. — Maskless Superspreader (@Samala5793) March 23, 2021

My body my choice — Thrash Impactor (@mfslamwarrior) March 23, 2021

Because I can. Seems valid enough. — F*ckB*den 🌹 (@FederalThird) March 23, 2021

What’s a valid reason to ask what I own? — myco (@mycorrhizabtc) March 23, 2021

It’s the best firearm for community and home defense, and is responsible for less than 4% of US gun deaths. — Mitch (@SovietDolphins) March 23, 2021

When you can’t find an AK. — Ol’ Angry Bastard (@kommunistkat) March 23, 2021

Because they are not aware of the Romanian AK-47 — Crypto MONSTER $XVG President for Life (@Nationalacrobat) March 23, 2021

To protect yourself and family and home from a bad actors.. foreign and domestic… to include officials of law, and predatory animals. — Andre – The Oracle of Clubhouse (@WILLINGonABell) March 23, 2021

Because you want one. — Bryce Van Velson (@BryceVanVelson) March 23, 2021

Just wanting one is good enough for me — Boyrobot🤖 (@Boyrobot21) March 23, 2021

You shouldn’t need a reason to own one if you want one. — whorechata (@cokeandcake) March 23, 2021

Everything that is happening right now. #COVID19 — Mojica Fitzgerald Kennedy (@politicalcomic) March 23, 2021

Home defense. It’s just a rifle. Nothing too special about it. — FunkPunch (@funk_punch) March 23, 2021

How many homes have been defended using an AR-15? — DookieHowser (@booftillupoop) March 23, 2021

Home defense, a fascination with the mechanical engineering in time-tested firearms designs, preparedness for encroaching civil conflict, a desire to exercise your rights, etc. — No War But Class War and Chili Cookoffs (@HectorTweld) March 23, 2021

Not having a reason is reason enough. No one needs to explain themselves to some jack off online. Or at a gun store. One must simply have the required funds. — lvl_0 the cruiserweight contender elect (@lvl0_0) March 23, 2021

“Shall not be infringed” is the reason. — Eric Schloemer (@SchloemerSays) March 23, 2021

Because people can. — Steve (@stevemizny) March 23, 2021

None of your business. That’s why. — Unironic AnCap™️ 🏴 (@UnIronicAnCap) March 23, 2021

Your question. — Levi Parmiter (@LeviParmiter) March 23, 2021

I want one and this is America — michael (@mkwomackjr) March 23, 2021

All lawful purposes. End. — Sheen (@Sheen6031) March 23, 2021

Because I have a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, and the second amendment codifies in words my natural right to defend it. — Doc. Block (@MedicPlastic) March 23, 2021

What’s the valid reason not to? — Torquemada (@Torquemada772) March 23, 2021

Wrong question. What are valid reasons for taking them away from people who never harmed anyone? — Jennifer Sensiba 🔫💎🤚🔫 🔋🚗 (@JenniferSensiba) March 23, 2021

Related:

Joe Biden, who encouraged every American to buy a shotgun, now says you’ll need an F-15 to fight the government https://t.co/9LqObrdA1L — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 10, 2019

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

