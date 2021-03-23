https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/23/twitter-blue-check-asks-for-a-valid-reason-why-anyone-would-own-an-ar-15/

Anthony V. Clark, described in his Twitter bio as “a teacher helping in the fight to end capitalistic oppression,” asked a simple question on Tuesday: “What’s a valid reason to own an AR-15?” We’re guessing he’s not accepting “because you can” as a valid reason, but it’s good enough for us.

Maybe he’s a fan of President Biden’s repeated entreaties to buy a shotgun instead of an AR-15 because 1) a couple of shotgun blasts out the front door into the darkness will scare away any intruders, 2) a shotgun is easier than an AR-15 to aim and fire if you’re a woman, and 3) if you need to defend yourself against looters during an earthquake, you won’t have a chance of getting off a clean shot with an AR-15 if the ground is shaking.

That’s funny, because we’ve heard just the opposite from people who actually know guns: Women seem to prefer the AR-15 because it’s easier to handle.

