A law professor at the University of San Diego is under investigation for a personal blog post in which he used “offensive” language in reference to Chinese government propaganda.

“If you believe that the coronavirus did not escape from the lab in Wuhan, you have to at least consider that you are an idiot who is swallowing whole a lot of Chinese cock swaddle,” professor Thomas Smith wrote earlier this month in a blog post for the Right Coast.

According to a report by College Fix, Smith is the professor under investigation by the university.

Students made formal complaints, and now the professor is under investigation by university administrators for “allegedly making a blog post using offensive language referring to people from China,” according to a report by KGTV.

Smith ended up updating his blog to clarify that he was referring to the Chinese government — not the Chinese people.

“UPDATE: It appears that some people are interpreting my reference to ‘Chinese cock swaddle,’ as a reference to an ethnic group. That is a misinterpretation. To be clear, I was referring to the Chinese government,” the professor wrote.

KGTV added that the dean of the School of Law, Robert Schapiro, sent a letter to students regarding a faculty member who used “offensive language in reference to people from China,” adding that “there will be a process to review whether university or law school policies have been violated.”

“While the blog is not hosted by the University of San Diego, these forms of bias, wherever they occur, have an adverse impact on our community,” the letter read. “It is especially concerning when the disparaging language comes from a member of our community.”

The dean’s letter went on to say that “there is no place for language that demeans a particular national group. Such language undermines our shared commitment to creating an inclusive, welcoming community.”

“A core value of the University of San Diego School of Law is that all members of the community must be treated with dignity and respect,” the dean affirmed.

“University policies specifically prohibit harassment, including the use of epithets, derogatory comments, or slurs based on race or national origin, among other categories,” the letter added.

A spokesperson for the University of San Diego School of Law told Breitbart News that the university “is aware of the blog post of a faculty member,” but added, “we are not releasing or confirming the name of the professor.”

“We have received formal complaints relating to the faculty member’s conduct, and in accordance with university procedures, there will be a process to review whether university or law school policies have been violated,” the spokesperson added.

