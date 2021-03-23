https://www.theepochtimes.com/verified-twitter-users-including-afp-fact-checker-spread-disinformation-about-boulder-shooting-suspect_3746054.html

An AFP fact-checker and other verified Twitter users spread disinformation about the Colorado shooting suspect, falsely claiming he was white.

Uzair Hasan Rizvi, who says he specializes in “debunking misinformation/fake news” for AFP, a global wire agency, wrote in a tweet that “a poor white guy” committed the shooting in Boulder, killing 10.

"He was only apprehended and not choked or shot to death because he was not brown, black or a Muslim," Hasan Rizvi added.

The suspect was identified as Ahmad Al Aliwi Al-Issa, 21. According to a deleted Facebook account, Al-Issa is a Syrian native who moved to the United States when he was 3 years old.

Friends told the Denver Post that the man is a Muslim.

Other Twitter accounts that sport blue checks showing they’re verified users also spread false information about the suspect.

CJ Werleman, a global correspondent for the Byline Times, claimed on Monday that the suspect “is a white guy.”

“Cue ‘mental issues,’ ‘bad day,’ ‘parking dispute,’ or anything else other than what he most likely is – a white domestic terrorist,” Werleman added.

AFP and Byline Times didn’t respond to requests for comment and Rizvi and Werleman haven’t corrected their false tweets, though Rizvi deleted his.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Al-Issa, 21, of Arvada. (City of Boulder)

Meena Harris, the niece of Vice President Kamala Harris, wrote Monday that a mass shooting in Atlanta was not even a week ago, adding: “Violent white men are the greatest terrorist threat to our country.”

She deleted the tweet on Tuesday. “I deleted a previous tweet about the suspect in the Boulder shooting. I made an assumption based on his being taken into custody alive and the fact that the majority of mass shootings in the U.S. are carried out by white men,” she said.

While the majority of mass shootings between 1982 and March 2021 were carried out by white shooters, the ethnic composition of the group of shooters is roughly equivalent to the American population, according to Statista and Christopher Ferguson, a professor of psychology at Stetson University.

Tay Anderson, a community organizer and director of the Denver School Board, was among the other users to promote the idea that the shooter was white without confirmation.

Anderson later acknowledged what happened, writing: “Yesterday I assumed the shooter involved was a white male, I was wrong. Over the last decade a majority of these horrendous acts have been by white men, but I still refuse to give this murder notoriety. Our attention must be on the victims and the Boulder community.”

Twitter didn’t return an inquiry on what it has been doing to stem disinformation from being spread about the shooting suspect and other aspects of the shooting.

