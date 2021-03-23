https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/23/video-of-the-day-watch-vp-kamala-harris-not-salute-the-military-as-she-boards-air-force-two/

Vice President Kamala Harris did not salute the honor guard as she was spotted boarding Air Force Two.

WATCH:

Now, compare that to Vice President Mike Pence:

Steve Beynon from Military.com notes that the “VP is not in the chain of command and even the president saluting isn’t technically a thing and something adopted relatively recently”:

But it IS something that was done previously:

We expect she’ll correct this in the future:

***

Tags:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...