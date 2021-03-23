https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/23/video-of-the-day-watch-vp-kamala-harris-not-salute-the-military-as-she-boards-air-force-two/

Vice President Kamala Harris did not salute the honor guard as she was spotted boarding Air Force Two.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris does not salute the military when she arrives at or steps off Air Force Two, unlike her predecessors former Vice Presidents Mike Pence and Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/CUrS9jt4w2 — David Croom – (ツ) (@dailycallout) March 22, 2021

Now, compare that to Vice President Mike Pence:

VP Pence, carrying briefcase, returns military salute as he steps off Air Force Two, returning from two-days political fundraising trip in Louisiana and Texas. Also visited Fort Hood, TX to address troops. pic.twitter.com/1xLQwheXK1 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 29, 2019

Steve Beynon from Military.com notes that the “VP is not in the chain of command and even the president saluting isn’t technically a thing and something adopted relatively recently”:

The VP is not in the chain of command and even the president saluting isn’t technically a thing and something adopted relatively recently. https://t.co/k4BPXVKoVE — Steve Beynon (@StevenBeynon) March 23, 2021

But it IS something that was done previously:

That said, VP Biden and Pence did sometimes salute. — Steve Beynon (@StevenBeynon) March 23, 2021

We expect she’ll correct this in the future:

This is a mistake. And she should correct it immediately. https://t.co/fpUJfvzvIr — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 23, 2021

