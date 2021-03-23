https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/23/wajahat-ali-is-not-happy-that-islamic-is-trending-after-ahmad-al-aliwi-alissa-named-as-boulder-shooting-suspect/

Twitchy regular and Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali is not happy that “Islamic” is trending and he’s blaming “right wing outrage & racism over the identity of the Boulder shooter,” named by authorities as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa:

You see, the “ethnicity and religion” of the shooter doesn’t really matter:

Well, at least he’s following the “media guide”:

“Sorry your narrative got wrecked”:

Hey, they could’ve waited a few hours before they issued all those hot takes:

Oh, and he’s out of touch either way:

Prediction: Everyone who called out Fox News yesterday for not covering the police briefing will go all-in on Fox News for covering the story if it becomes a domestic terror attack and not just some lone nutjob:

