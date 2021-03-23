https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/23/wajahat-ali-is-not-happy-that-islamic-is-trending-after-ahmad-al-aliwi-alissa-named-as-boulder-shooting-suspect/

Twitchy regular and Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali is not happy that “Islamic” is trending and he’s blaming “right wing outrage & racism over the identity of the Boulder shooter,” named by authorities as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa:

Islamic is trending. Don’t even have to click on it. Let me guess: Right wing outrage & racism over the identity of the Boulder shooter. Meanwhile crickets on gun reform & white supremacist terrorism, the #1 domestic threat in America. Somehow Trump will be seen as “tough.” — Wajahat “The Butter Influencer” Ali (@WajahatAli) March 23, 2021

You see, the “ethnicity and religion” of the shooter doesn’t really matter:

The shooters regardless of their ethnicity and religion are able to commit mass murder due to access to assault rifles. GOP should enact gun reform if they care about security. Go after all violent extremists, right? Don’t befriend, elevate & promote the ones you like. — Wajahat “The Butter Influencer” Ali (@WajahatAli) March 23, 2021

Well, at least he’s following the “media guide”:

Media guide for shootings: Step 1: Don’t wait for facts in the case. Step 2: If shooter looks white, blame white supremacy. Step 3: If shooter is not white, blame guns. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 23, 2021

“Sorry your narrative got wrecked”:

Sorry your narrative got wrecked. Thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/zz2x1HfCwk — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 23, 2021

Hey, they could’ve waited a few hours before they issued all those hot takes:

The people who went all-in on the white supremacist narrative in Boulder will be humiliated and they will deserve every bit of the grief they get for tripping over themselves back-tracking while attempting to maintain their narrative. https://t.co/WI6V86t0b5 — Nicolás Diaz (@MrNicolasDiaz) March 23, 2021

Oh, and he’s out of touch either way:

It is extremely ideological and out of touch to view either Islamic or white supremacist terrorism as the “#1 domestic threat” to America during a time of a pandemic and a huge increase in murders and shootings in our major cities. https://t.co/RogAiFNYop — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) March 23, 2021

Prediction: Everyone who called out Fox News yesterday for not covering the police briefing will go all-in on Fox News for covering the story if it becomes a domestic terror attack and not just some lone nutjob:

Fox News barely covered the Boulder mass shooting yesterday and in the morning. Now the shooter has an Arab name will their coverage suddenly change? Let’s see. — Wajahat “The Butter Influencer” Ali (@WajahatAli) March 23, 2021

***

Related:

A question for Oliver ‘Fox shows its true colors’ Darcy: ‘How does CNN decide which shootings to amplify?’ https://t.co/xB3GrcR71p — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 23, 2021

Tags:

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

