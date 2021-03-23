https://hannity.com/media-room/watch-kamala-harris-does-not-salute-members-of-the-military-when-boarding-air-force-two/

ANOTHER CONSPIRACY: Harris Says She ‘Does Not Trust’ the Trump Administration on ‘Issue of a Vaccine’

posted by Hannity Staff – 10.16.20

Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris doubled-down on her latest conspiracy theory regarding a potential treatment for CoVID-19; saying she “does not trust” the Trump administration “on the issue of a vaccine.”

“Let me be very clear. I do not trust Donald Trump on the issue of a vaccine. If the public health professionals tell us it’s safe, I will take the vaccine,” said Sen. Harris.

Sen. Kamala Harris: “I do not trust Donald Trump on the issue of a vaccine. If the public health professionals tell us it’s safe, I will take the vaccine.” pic.twitter.com/RN8Slgkuiv — The Hill (@thehill) October 16, 2020

“I will not take Donald Trump’s word on this. He has over and over again lied to the American people,” she added. “He could have saved lives! He’s playing politics with people’s lives! No I will not take Donald Trump’s word for it.”

