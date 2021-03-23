https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-chuck-schumer-holds-gun-grabbing-presser/
About The Author
Related Posts
Portland cops are embarrassing…
February 13, 2021
The Democrat road map to perpetual power…
March 6, 2021
Defense secretary orders 60 day stand-down…
February 3, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy