https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/23/white-house-instructs-federal-agencies-to-refer-to-the-current-administration-as-the-biden-harris-administration/

We’ve heard President Biden himself refer to “President Harris” or “President-elect Harris” enough times that this report shouldn’t come as a surprise to us, but it does. Vice President Kamala Harris always reminds us of her presence by hovering over Biden like a vulture any time he speaks, but now everyone in the federal government will be reminded of her presence, as the White House is directing federal agencies to stop referring to the Biden administration and instead call it the “Biden-Harris administration.”

The change also appears on the websites of all 15 executive departments and the White House’s social media accounts.https://t.co/UN3wmQY4uF — Outspoken (@getoutspoken20) March 22, 2021

An @getoutspoken20 Exclusive: White House directs Agencies to start saying “Biden-Harris Administration” not just “Biden Administration”. @Chadwick_Moore https://t.co/lcJNx8LyXs — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 22, 2021

Outspoken reports:

A leaked email from an employee of a federal government agency reveals the White House is shifting toward a communication strategy that seeks to elevate Vice President Kamala Harris in all official White House business. The directive, the employee reports, came from a top White House communications team member and instructs all agencies to refer to the Biden administration as the “Biden-Harris Administration” in place of the “Biden Administration.” “Please be sure to reference the current administration as the ‘Biden-Harris Administration’ in official public communications,” the directive reads, with “Biden-Harris Administration” accented in bold. The subtle move to diminish Biden was also reflected in the official Twitter account for the White House. The description for that account now reads, “Welcome to the Biden-Harris White House!”

Does it elevate Harris, diminish Biden, or both? In any case, we can’t remember any White House that was hyphenated before.

White House elevates VP with ‘Biden-Harris Administration’ directive https://t.co/oWKdN6sKft pic.twitter.com/NVSJvOw3Ci — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) March 23, 2021

“Please be sure to reference the current administration as the ‘Biden-Harris Administration’ in official public communications” – a directive to federal agencies Translation: It won’t be long before Joe is out and Kamala is in. — Don Fredrick (@Colony14) March 23, 2021

“The fact that the White House is instructing federal agencies to replace ‘Biden’ with ‘Biden-Harris’ after less than 60 days is indicative of the struggle Joe Biden is already having being president. This is a signal that he can’t do the job alone.” – Ric Grennell — Don Fredrick (@Colony14) March 23, 2021

After widespread speculation on who really calls the shots in Washington, the White House has officially instructed federal agencies to call Joe Biden’s administration the “Biden-Harris administration.” https://t.co/OUoekEPcPT — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 23, 2021

It’s only a matter of time before he steps down. I’d be shocked if he makes it 6 months. — Preaus (@Preaus) March 23, 2021

The transition is official. — ***** NEANDERPLORABLE jerZboyMediaUSA**** (@jerZboyUSA) March 23, 2021

He (well, Jill) probably had to fight to be named first. — Ari Teman (@AriTeman) March 23, 2021

If you want to rename a rescue dog, you append the new name to the old name until the dog recognizes the new name. Then you can begin to remove the old name when talking to the dog. This works in conditioning humans too. All hail Shadow President Harris. — Apogee (@ApogeeOrbital) March 23, 2021

OooKay. So the border crisis is the #BidenHarrisCrisis. Got it. — MariaMichele (@maria_mu2) March 23, 2021

the takeover is getting serious — EJG (@EJGSH) March 22, 2021

Not surprised. — I am nhprman. (@nhprman) March 22, 2021

Because adding Harris is a positive?#ZeroPrimaryDelegates — InsideOutfield (@inside_outfield) March 22, 2021

She’s either feeling insecure or dominant. Dominant is the best probability. — MAGA 2-0 (@Chinazuela) March 22, 2021

The plan orchestrated by the DNC is going according to plan. How much was Jill’s book deal advance again? — John C C C 🏳️‍🌈 🐘 ♋ (@JCCC629) March 22, 2021

It’s bad enough that he was fortified. But she literally got 1% in her own party. It makes me sick to my stomach. — Dibbs (@Dibbs1962) March 23, 2021

The transition is underway.

One morning we’ll wake up and it will be the Harris-Biden Administration. — Don Riedel (@DonRiedel) March 23, 2021

I think the writing is clearly on the wall. — Trisha Burke (@ranchette1) March 22, 2021

0bama wanted Harris for his third term, he just used Biden to slip her in. — Kathleen Caton 🇺🇸 (@KMCaton) March 23, 2021

So she’s already the co-President? We all know what the next step is. — KelkatAgain (@Tweetyagain1) March 23, 2021

The change is probably coming soon. I guessed she’d take over April 15th last summer, so I’ll stick with that. 🤷 — David Wright (@InfosageD) March 23, 2021

Joe is barely holding on and Kamala is nowhere near up to the task…our weakness is on display in front of the whole world. — JDB 🥃 (@BREWcorpSoCal) March 23, 2021

Overton Window…. get us used to hearing “Harris” before “administration” so it doesn’t surprise us when it’s invoked. — Make Speech Free Again (@genexporter) March 23, 2021

Getting ready for the big swap.. — lesa (@lesaADRI) March 22, 2021

Everyone has known and has expected this to happen. Anyone who says otherwise is a liar. The real tragedy is the first rate scam perpetrated by the Dems. 81 million votes for a guy that nobody will even know has left the building…my ass https://t.co/2TCioRhAP3 — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) March 23, 2021

Maybe it’s just a gender equity thing, or they really to consider her to be co-president.

Related:

Joe Biden explains what happened ‘when President Harris and I’ took a virtual tour of a vaccination center https://t.co/jEyuRCRFyN — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 18, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

