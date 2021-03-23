https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/23/whiteness-itself-is-killing-them-ibram-x-kendi-tells-church-that-anti-racists-fundamentally-reject-savior-theology/

You might be sick of hearing about “How to Be an Antiracist” author Ibram X. Kendi, but as Twitchy has reported, the U.S. Navy has him on its recommended reading list, and his book “Antiracist Baby” is being used to start toddlers on the road to social justice.

Woke Preacher Clips has posted a couple of clips from Kendi’s appearance at a Manhattan church in which he enlightens us on what type of Christian one must be to be a true anti-racist. Savior theology is out, and liberation theology is in. Also, anti-racism is life. You’d think so too if Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey gave you $10 million, no strings attached, for your Center for Antiracist Research.

“It literally is posing an existential threat to humanity”? Get in line; Climate Change Inc.™ already has claimed that line.

