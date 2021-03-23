https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/23/whiteness-itself-is-killing-them-ibram-x-kendi-tells-church-that-anti-racists-fundamentally-reject-savior-theology/

You might be sick of hearing about “How to Be an Antiracist” author Ibram X. Kendi, but as Twitchy has reported, the U.S. Navy has him on its recommended reading list, and his book “Antiracist Baby” is being used to start toddlers on the road to social justice.

Woke Preacher Clips has posted a couple of clips from Kendi’s appearance at a Manhattan church in which he enlightens us on what type of Christian one must be to be a true anti-racist. Savior theology is out, and liberation theology is in. Also, anti-racism is life. You’d think so too if Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey gave you $10 million, no strings attached, for your Center for Antiracist Research.

Ibram Kendi, speaking in a Manhattan church, says “antiracists” fundamentally reject “savior theology” (“the Christian is to go out and save these individuals who are behaviorally deficient”) and embrace liberation theology (“the Christian is to revolutionize society”). pic.twitter.com/sMsKaWAjRe — Woke Preacher Clips (@WokePreacherTV) March 23, 2021

“More white people are finally beginning to realize how white supremacy and how even whiteness itself is killing them…It literally is posing an existential threat to humanity. It always has. And so fundamentally, antiracism is life. It literally is, it can save humanity.” pic.twitter.com/zhveR28hIz — Woke Preacher Clips (@WokePreacherTV) March 23, 2021

“It literally is posing an existential threat to humanity”? Get in line; Climate Change Inc.™ already has claimed that line.

You can’t be anti-racist and also religious so that’s a thing that happened https://t.co/3ccIj2KZG9 — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 23, 2021

No you can, you just can’t be the kind of religious who believes Jesus Christ is the Son of God and died for our sins. — PEG (@pegobry) March 23, 2021

I don’t blame this guy for making bank. I blame all the people who know it’s bullshit and are too scared to say so. — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 23, 2021

I don’t even know what theology he is referring to. — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) March 23, 2021

“Behaviorally deficient?” That’s all of us. What is he talking about? — Jack White (@jdw73) March 23, 2021

Sounds like pure horse shit to me. — Laughlin671 (@laughlin671) March 23, 2021

This is projection. CRT is pure Old Testament. — Rob McMillin (@scareduck) March 23, 2021

As much crap as that guy emits, one would think he would eventually no longer be full of it? — Jerry Bohl, Jr. (@jr_bohl) March 23, 2021

Hubris is probably one of the scariest things to me. — Arthur Dent (@trashdnscattrd) March 23, 2021

Liberation Theology is a socialist heresy. — WitCoHE (@E__Strobel) March 23, 2021

Liberation theology? For Kendi’s audience this is all new, brilliant thinking. The 1980s called and they want their ridiculous neo-Marxist sophistry back. — Mike Welch (@MikeMikewelch3) March 23, 2021

Smooth and snarky, “It’s easier with the devil” has been the unchanging message of evil from the garden to the pinnacle of Herod’s Temple, throughout history.

“You shall not surely die” the serpent said. They swallowed the poison. They died, the lie lives on. A racist lie btw. — theportal (@AtlasCringed) March 23, 2021

