https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/05/27/alert-science-health-journalist-is-judging-you-if-she-sees-you-in-a-public-indoor-space-without-a-mask/

We’ve asked before: We’re never going to be able to take off our masks, are we? Back in March, CNN ran a “news” story saying you should wear a mask even if your state doesn’t mandate it, and then gave a list of reasons why. One reason? “Masks are a sign of respect.” We’re not sure what that has to do with science, but there you go.

Now that people are getting vaccinated and the CDC is giving the OK, masks are coming off. This displeases some, because they can’t tell whether you’ve been vaccinated or not just by looking at you. It’s like when MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow reacted to the CDC guidance in May, telling viewers she’d have to “rewire” her brain not to see maskless people as “a threat.”

Some are apparently incapable of not seeing the unmasked as a threat, and we imagine they never will be. Science/health journalist Tara Haelle made Siraj Hashmi’s list for her tweet warning that she will judge you if she sees you indoors without a mask.

Notice: I am fully vaccinated and an ardent proponent of vaccines, and I am judging you for your tweet. — David Ridley (@RidleyDM) May 27, 2021

Be my guest. Again, I care more about the safety of my family than I do about anyone else’s feelings or beliefs. — Tara Haelle (@tarahaelle) May 27, 2021

If you really cared about your family’s wellbeing, you wouldn’t engage in unscientific hysteria, but please do go on about whatever the voices inside your head tell you. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 28, 2021

Journos are not sane — Amanda (@AmandaPresto) May 28, 2021

Bless her heart. — Paul Pelc (@PaulPelc_) May 28, 2021

She’s right. I do not care about any of those things. I just follow the science. — Gerald LeRoy (@GeraldLeroy6) May 28, 2021

Nobody gives a shit, lady. https://t.co/FokWeXcKvA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 28, 2021

I’m judging you. *Hey super. Goes back to eating a chipotle. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 28, 2021

What is it with these people and the masks? What is this fierce undying need to force everyone to wear a damn mask forever? Do they see it as an anti-MAGA hat? — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) May 28, 2021

There are things in the world called ‘problems’, and what she’s describing isn’t one of them. — Eric (@Eric_R_Wilson) May 28, 2021

Translation: until I get my way and get my version of feeling safe, you’re a vector of death. — Joshua Nelson (@jtwoseven) May 28, 2021

Why should I care about any of this? — Plague Doctor D (@Plague_Doctor_D) May 28, 2021

Tara’s a good person, but the list is the list. — Gregory Conley (@GregTHR) May 28, 2021

She blinded me. With science. — JL (@lodenscheistn) May 28, 2021

Trust the science seems to have gone out the window. Kind of like caring about kids in cages. — Joseph (@BuckeyevsTworld) May 28, 2021

If I see you in a public indoor space and you’re wearing a mask, I’m judging you. I don’t know if you’re vaccinated but I assume you are and you’re some kind of science denying leftist. — Floyd Lawrence☢️ (@Floyd_Lawrence) May 28, 2021

waiting for the i deleted because people were calling me out tweet — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) May 28, 2021

It’ll be a ‘i deleted because “badly phrased” tweet’ because she “gives a damn about what the CDC says but still!” — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) May 28, 2021

It’s extremely gratifying knowing I’m upsetting people like Tara Haelle. — Barry Ballinger (@BarryBallinger) May 28, 2021

Dear white women, What the hell? pic.twitter.com/dJuiT8aM9l — Deux Express (@DeuxExpress) May 28, 2021

She couldn’t stand the ratio. I’m totally juding her right now. — Dalphin (@YallAreBabies) May 28, 2021

We were told to listen to the experts for how long? And here she is saying she doesn’t care what the experts say. She is part of the problem. — Be Prepared (@ScoutMotto) May 28, 2021

If you’re worried, you mask up. Simple isn’t it? — Jimmy DeWald (@Jimmy__DeWald) May 28, 2021

Backatcha, Karen. I’ll assume you are just another science denier and grab the butterfly net, so you don’t hurt yourself. https://t.co/bBoj5DfjML — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) May 28, 2021

Mask up. Forever. Do you really want to risk being judged?

Related:

‘A threat? Really?!’ Rachel Maddow says the quiet part about masks OUT LOUD while rambling incoherently about CDC’s latest guidance https://t.co/DQgSx9M86F — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 14, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

