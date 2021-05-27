https://nationalfile.com/breaking-arizona-senate-bans-anti-white-critical-race-theory/

The Arizona State Senate has voted to stop taxpayer dollars being used to fund anti-white “critical race theory,” banning public entities from promoting it.

SB 1074, which “prohibits the state or a state agency, city, town, county or political subdivision from using public monies on or requiring an employee to engage in training, orientation or therapy that presents any form of blame or judgement on the basis of race, ethnicity or sex,” passed the Arizona Senate by a margin of 16 to 14, with the division on the vote coming from party lines.

The bill specifically prevents training, orientation or therapy that teaches that:

One race, ethnic group or sex is inherently morally or intellectually superior to another race, ethnic group or sex.

An individual, by virtue of the individual’s race, ethnicity or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.

An individual should be invidiously discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of the individual’s race, ethnicity or sex.

An individual’s moral character is determined by the individual’s race, ethnicity or sex.

An individual, by virtue of the individual’s race, ethnicity or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed by other members of the same race, ethnic group or sex.

An individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress because of the individual’s race, ethnicity or sex.

Meritocracy or traits such as a hard work ethic are racist or sexist or were created by members of a particular race, ethnic group or sex to oppress members of another race, ethnic group or sex.

Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers, one of the more America First members of the Senate, celebrated the vote on critical race theory on Twitter. “I am glad my state of Arizona is stepping up to ban critical race theory,” Rogers said, speaking exclusively to National File. “It is a sad state of affairs that we are having to ban obvious toxic teachings that hurt our children and create division.” Rogers was joined in her enthusiasm for the bill’s passage by Trump-ally and chair of the Arizona GOP Dr Kelli Ward. “Taxpayer dollars will no longer be able to be used to teach this hateful, racist ideology,” Ward said in a tweet.

“There is no evidence that workplace training based on critical race theory results in better outcomes or increased diversity for the organization,” Dr Karlyn Borysenko, a campaigner against critical race theory who discovered Coca-Cola’s anti-white training course, told National File. “Arizona did the right thing in banning a fringe ideology that does more harm than good from being taxpayer funded.”

The anti-critical race theory bill now goes to the desk of Arizona Governor Doug Ducey to sign, with the House

