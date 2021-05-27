https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/atlanta-councilman-backed-defunding-police-has-car-stolen-kids-broad-daylight-police?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

An Atlanta mayoral candidate and city councilman who voted to defund the police has had his car stolen by a group of children in broad daylight.

Councilman Antonio Brown got out of his car Wednesday to speak to a fellow community leader when he spotted a group of four or five children. The youngest was as young as 6 or 7-years-old, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Brown said one child leaped into the driver’s seat of his vehicle, reportedly a white Mercedes coupe, while the three others kids tried to get into the car. Brown and the community leader struggled to get the children out of the car when the one in the front seat stepped on the gas, driving away.

Brown last year voted to withhold $73 million from the Atlanta police department’s budget, but the motion was voted down. On Thursday. Brown told Fox News he never voted to “defund” the police and that the money was to go into escrow “to reimagine our public safety system.”

“Thanks to @Atlanta_Police for taking swift action to address the situation. It’s time we Reimagine Atlanta Together,” Brown, who says he will not press charges, tweet Wednesday night.

