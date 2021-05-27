https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/05/27/black-lives-matter-co-founder-resigns-will-focus-on-book-and-multi-year-tv-deal-with-warner-bros/

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors has resigned from her position as executive director. Don’t worry too much for her; she has a second book in the works and a multi-year TV development deal with Warner Bros. to tide her over while she looks for a new mansion to live in.

“I’ve created the infrastructure and the support, and the necessary bones and foundation, so that I can leave,” Cullors told The Associated Press. “It feels like the time is right.”

The 37-year-old activist said her resignation has been in the works for more than a year and has nothing to do with the personal attacks she has faced from far-right groups or any dissension within the movement.

“Those were right-wing attacks that tried to discredit my character, and I don’t operate off of what the right thinks about me,” Cullors said.

Black Lives Matter had said the “right-wing offensive” reporting about the Marxist co-founder’s new $1.4 million mansion in an almost exclusively white neighborhood “continues a tradition of terror by white supremacists.”

These TV development deals seem to be the way to keep that income stream coming, like when Netflix offered the Obamas a high eight-figure deal to produce documentaries and TV series.

