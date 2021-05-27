https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/05/27/black-lives-matter-co-founder-resigns-will-focus-on-book-and-multi-year-tv-deal-with-warner-bros/

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors has resigned from her position as executive director. Don’t worry too much for her; she has a second book in the works and a multi-year TV development deal with Warner Bros. to tide her over while she looks for a new mansion to live in.

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors resigns amid controversy https://t.co/A5OH6lFVLL pic.twitter.com/qkUVYpsDXT — New York Post (@nypost) May 27, 2021

“I’ve created the infrastructure and the support, and the necessary bones and foundation, so that I can leave,” Cullors told The Associated Press. “It feels like the time is right.”

The 37-year-old activist said her resignation has been in the works for more than a year and has nothing to do with the personal attacks she has faced from far-right groups or any dissension within the movement. “Those were right-wing attacks that tried to discredit my character, and I don’t operate off of what the right thinks about me,” Cullors said.

Black Lives Matter had said the “right-wing offensive” reporting about the Marxist co-founder’s new $1.4 million mansion in an almost exclusively white neighborhood “continues a tradition of terror by white supremacists.”

Time to cash out. — 2+2 = 4 Every damn time. (@Harbard) May 27, 2021

Long story short she got disgustingly rich and bounced. — JosephSB. (@JosephSBatts) May 27, 2021

Take the money and run — LTruslow (@ltruslow) May 27, 2021

Got her millions and she’s out. — Jason Mobbs (@JasonMobbs_THF) May 27, 2021

She already has her houses. — J (@Jason_McCrypto) May 27, 2021

Laughing all the way to the bank… — Tom Guist (@TomGuist) May 27, 2021

She got bank from BLM and will now disappear until the funds run out and then come back for more. — Mr. Mike Miyagi (@Mr_Mike_Miyagi) May 27, 2021

Gimme some of that oppression — King of Communism (@kingcommieBS) May 27, 2021

Bank Deposits Matter. — gяα¢є αи∂ мєя¢у 💀 (@MilesTorres) May 27, 2021

She got her fortune now is off to bathe in it. — Rick Fritschy (@retromodern2) May 27, 2021

Now she’ll have time to take care of all her houses. — Arthur Hill (@ArthurHill9) May 27, 2021

Was that after she moved her cash offshore? — Donnachadh (@kathlyncterry) May 27, 2021

Obviously BLM isn’t paying her enough so she focusing on her book and tv deals, number one rule of life is follow the money — GeneGeneDancnMachine (@GeneDanceMach) May 27, 2021

What does she care? She already got her houses. Someone else can take their turn looting the suckers for a while. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) May 27, 2021

She must have laundered enough money — Nick Oakmont (@Brad94346976) May 27, 2021

These TV development deals seem to be the way to keep that income stream coming, like when Netflix offered the Obamas a high eight-figure deal to produce documentaries and TV series.

Related:

Black Lives Matter says the ‘right-wing offensive’ reporting about co-founder’s new $1.4 million house ‘continues a tradition of terror by white supremacists’ https://t.co/dUZuGQT0YA — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 14, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

