Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors has resigned from her position as executive director. Don’t worry too much for her; she has a second book in the works and a multi-year TV development deal with Warner Bros. to tide her over while she looks for a new mansion to live in.
Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors resigns amid controversy https://t.co/A5OH6lFVLL pic.twitter.com/qkUVYpsDXT
— New York Post (@nypost) May 27, 2021
“I’ve created the infrastructure and the support, and the necessary bones and foundation, so that I can leave,” Cullors told The Associated Press. “It feels like the time is right.”
The 37-year-old activist said her resignation has been in the works for more than a year and has nothing to do with the personal attacks she has faced from far-right groups or any dissension within the movement.
“Those were right-wing attacks that tried to discredit my character, and I don’t operate off of what the right thinks about me,” Cullors said.
Black Lives Matter had said the “right-wing offensive” reporting about the Marxist co-founder’s new $1.4 million mansion in an almost exclusively white neighborhood “continues a tradition of terror by white supremacists.”
Time to cash out.
— 2+2 = 4 Every damn time. (@Harbard) May 27, 2021
Long story short she got disgustingly rich and bounced.
— JosephSB. (@JosephSBatts) May 27, 2021
— GhostOperator (@Kndwhnsn) May 27, 2021
Take the money and run
— LTruslow (@ltruslow) May 27, 2021
— Perk (@EastonPerk) May 27, 2021
Got her millions and she’s out.
— Jason Mobbs (@JasonMobbs_THF) May 27, 2021
“So long, mutha f*ckas!!!” pic.twitter.com/NyYAK23kaP
— Sean O (@Sean_O_914) May 27, 2021
She already has her houses.
— J (@Jason_McCrypto) May 27, 2021
Laughing all the way to the bank…
— Tom Guist (@TomGuist) May 27, 2021
She got bank from BLM and will now disappear until the funds run out and then come back for more.
— Mr. Mike Miyagi (@Mr_Mike_Miyagi) May 27, 2021
— Ryan (@EivinsRyan) May 27, 2021
— Manuel J Batista (@MJ_Batista) May 27, 2021
Gimme some of that oppression
— King of Communism (@kingcommieBS) May 27, 2021
Bank Deposits Matter.
— gяα¢є αи∂ мєя¢у 💀 (@MilesTorres) May 27, 2021
She got her fortune now is off to bathe in it.
— Rick Fritschy (@retromodern2) May 27, 2021
Now she’ll have time to take care of all her houses.
— Arthur Hill (@ArthurHill9) May 27, 2021
Was that after she moved her cash offshore?
— Donnachadh (@kathlyncterry) May 27, 2021
Obviously BLM isn’t paying her enough so she focusing on her book and tv deals, number one rule of life is follow the money
— GeneGeneDancnMachine (@GeneDanceMach) May 27, 2021
What does she care? She already got her houses. Someone else can take their turn looting the suckers for a while.
— John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) May 27, 2021
She must have laundered enough money
— Nick Oakmont (@Brad94346976) May 27, 2021
Took long enough. pic.twitter.com/M326iuHvIN
— Juno Maxwell (@Goddess_Maxwell) May 27, 2021
These TV development deals seem to be the way to keep that income stream coming, like when Netflix offered the Obamas a high eight-figure deal to produce documentaries and TV series.
