Jesse Kelly appeared on Tucker Carlson Thursday night to comment on the appointment of radical Biden ATF nominee David Chipman, who this week admitted that he favored banning the most popular rifle in America, the AR-15, a rifle that is believed to be owned by as many as 20 million Americans.

Kelly, the host of “I’m Right” on The First TV, compared Chipman running the ATF to Bill Cosby tending bar. Cosby, as you may recall, is currently serving a prison sentence for drugging women before sexually abusing them.

“Putting that guy in charge of the ATF it’s like throwing a party for your friends and letting Bill Cosby tend the bar,” Kelly told Carlson:

Kelly goes onto explain what he believes is the real reason Democrats are obsessed with banning the AR-15, and in his view, it has nothing to do with safety or reducing violence.

Kelly contended that in order for the Left to achieve their “final socialist dream in America” they have to crush Second Amendment rights “because half the country owns a lot of firearms.”

“That was step one for every other scumbag dictator in history and our Left in this country missed that step and it’s the only thing separating them from Pol Pot,” Kelly said, comparing the Left’s aspirations to one of the most brutal and bloodthirsty Communist dictators in world history.

Jesse Kelly is a veteran of the Iraq War who ran for U.S. Congress in 2010, narrowly losing to then-incumbent Democrat Gabrielle Giffords in Arizona. He describes himself on Twitter as being “anti-communist.

