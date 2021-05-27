https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-blm-co-founder-patrisse-cullors-resigns-amid-controversy

Marxist Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors announced on Thursday that she is stepping down from the organization, which comes as she and the organization have faced widespread criticism over violent riots that broke out across the U.S. last year, the group’s extreme ideas, and controversy over Cullors’ lavish lifestyle.

Cullors claimed that criticism from detractors did not factor into her decision to resign, adding, “Those were right-wing attacks that tried to discredit my character, and I don’t operate off of what the right thinks about me.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

