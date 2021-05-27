https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/breaking-georgia-judge-postpones-fulton-county-ballot-examination-set-friday/

As reported earlier — Lawyers for the Fulton County Georgia Board of Registration and Elections filed an official request to the court to dismiss the election fraud case brought by Garland Favorito and others before the forensic audit is launched starting on Friday.

CD Media reported on this development this morning.

Last Friday Judge Brian Amero from Henry County in Georgia ruled that the audit in Fulton County, Georgia, must proceed. This comes after a video report by The Gateway Pundit back in early December revealed the same batch of ballots were being counted two and three times.

The judge ordered the parties to appear at the Fulton County ballot storage location at 10 AM on May 28th, which is the Friday before the Memorial Day Weekend.

On Wednesday attorneys for the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections filed a last-minute request to ask the court to dismiss the entire case before the actual forensic audit begins.

Georgia Judge Brian Amero announced Thursday that the Friday meeting will no longer take place due to the motions filed by Fulton County officials to suspend the forensic analysis.

If they had nothing to hide they would not be so determined to shut the process down.

The Epoch Times reported:

A judge in Georgia told parties in an election integrity case on May 27 that a previously scheduled meeting at a ballot storage warehouse was canceled after officials filed a flurry of motions in the case. Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero said a May 28 meeting was no longer taking place because of motions filed by Fulton County, the county’s Board of Registration and Elections, and the county’s clerk of Superior and Magistrate Courts, a spokesperson for the court confirmed to The Epoch Times. Amero said the motions must be heard before the plaintiffs can gain access to the absentee ballots. He proposed a June 21 hearing, but the order scheduling the hearing hasn’t yet been filed. “It seems like a desperation move. The silver lining is that we now have more time to perfect the changes we had to make in our inspection plan,” Garland Favorito, the lead petitioner, told The Epoch Times via email.

Roaches fear the light.

