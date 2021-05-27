https://cnsnews.com/blog/craig-bannister/bozell-facebooks-suppression-valid-debate-covid-origins-reveals-consequences

MRC Pres. Brent Bozell

“These are the consequences of Big Tech playing speech police,” Media Research Center (MRC) President Brent Bozell said Thursday, reacting to Facebook’s announcement admitting that it was wrong to censor content suggesting that COVID-19 might have been man-made.

On Wednesday, Facebook posted an “update” to its COVID-19 censorship policy, saying that the findings of “ongoing investigations” have prompted it to stop removing claims that COVID-19 is man-made or manufactured:

“In light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts, we will no longer remove the claim that COVID-19 is man-made or manufactured from our apps. We’re continuing to work with health experts to keep pace with the evolving nature of the pandemic and regularly update our policies as new facts and trends emerge.”

Responding on Twitter, Bozell said that Facebook’s reversal shows how just dangerous it is to allow Big Tech to limit speech to only those comments approved by biased “fact-checkers”:

“These are the consequences of Big Tech playing speech police. Censorship prevents pursuing the truth. We should be able to talk freely on social media platforms. Instead, we are forced into discussing what their biased ‘fact-checkers’ deem true.”

“Facebook, which claims to be fighting ‘misinformation’ essentially admitted today that THEY have been spreading misinformation for over a year,” Bozell tweeted. “Yet another reason to remove the protections Facebook and others receive from section 230.”

“We now have PROOF that Facebook’s fact-checker program actively suppressed valid debate about the origins of Covid and instead promoted Chinese propaganda,” Bozell tweeted. “Facebook must end their fraudulent fact-check program now that we know how dangerous it is.”

The Wall Street Journal reports that suggesting that COVID-19 may have been made-made might not be misinformation, after all:

“Three researchers from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology became sick enough in November 2019 that they sought hospital care, according to a previously undisclosed U.S. intelligence report that could add weight to growing calls for a fuller probe of whether the Covid-19 virus may have escaped from the laboratory. “The details of the reporting go beyond a State Department fact sheet, issued during the final days of the Trump administration, which said that several researchers at the lab, a center for the study of coronaviruses and other pathogens, became sick in autumn 2019 “with symptoms consistent with both Covid-19 and common seasonal illness.”

