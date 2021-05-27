https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/cdc-approves-first-cruise-ship-sail-us-waters-paying-customers-over?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is allowing a Celebrity Cruises ship to be the first to sail with paying customers from U.S. waters in over a year.

The ship, Celebrity Edge, will depart from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on June 26 for a seven-night cruise of the Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises announced Wednesday.

“CDC and the cruise industry agree that the industry has what it needs to move forward, and no additional roadblocks exist for resuming sailing by mid-summer,” an agency spokesperson confirmed to The Hill newspaper.

The approval is the first step toward allowing the cruise industry to return to pre-pandemic operations.

Celebrity Edge will have a fully vaccinated crew and require U.S. guests over 16 to be vaccinated.

